Newlywed Petra Ecclestone puts on a loved-up display with her husband Sam Palmer in Gstaad

She tied the knot with her Sam Palmer last week in a ‘little romantic ceremony’ at her £170 million Chelsea home.

And Petra Ecclestone was all smiles as she enjoyed a meal during her trip to Gstaad, Switzerland on Saturday with her new husband Sam and their children.

The F1 heiress, 32, showed off her chic summer style in a yellow floral dress as she hugged the 38-year-old businessman.

Petra wore a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lip, while scraping her blonde locks into a ponytail.

Sam dressed to impress in a casual blue short-sleeved shirt, while wearing stylish sunglasses while dining outside.

She captioned the post, ‘I’m smiling and I’m very happy’ after Sam posted a similar photo and jokingly wrote: ‘Smile baby, you’re in Gstaad’.

On Sunday, the beauty showed off her incredible figure in a striking green bathing suit and complemented by a white cap and matching sunglasses.

Petra posed poolside with Sam, who flashed his inky skin as he went shirtless, and her son from her previous marriage to James Stunt.

Sam first confirmed the news that he was married by sharing a photo of his wedding ring while donning a nice black suit, writing in the caption, “I can’t believe I’m a married man!”

Hours before making his way to his Instagram story, he traveled to the ceremony where he looked neat in his suit paired with soft sunglasses.

Sam also shared a photo with his ushers — including his new wife’s brother-in-law, Jay Rutland — and shared another glimpse of his wedding breakfast menu.

Guests could choose from pomodoro pasta or risotto and sea bass fillet or milanese chicken, before being served an ice cream dessert and coffee. The food came from Mrs Ecclestone’s favorite restaurant, Harry’s Bar in Mayfair.

Those in attendance gathered in the landscaped gardens of the Georgian mansion – the largest in London’s Kensington and Chelsea – to watch the ceremony and the newlyweds were greeted with applause and cheers as they took their vows to the beat of a string quartet.

Friends described the day as ‘small and intimate’ – an intentional contrast to Petra’s ostentatious £12 million wedding to her first husband James Stunt in Italy in August 2011.

Tamara gave an emotional speech, greeting her sister as her best friend and sharing anecdotes from her childhood for the amusement of the guests.

Tycoon Mr Ecclestone, 91, who learned last week he would be charged with tax fraud, was not seen entering the property, but friends said he had given his daughter away.

Slavica, his ex-wife and the mother of his two daughters were also in attendance, while sources said reality star Paris Hilton would be in attendance.

Adorable: While Sam also shared a snapshot of life with their young family – their daughter Millie, 18 months, and Petra’s children Lavinia, nine, and twins Andrew Kulbir and James Robert Frederick, six, who she shares with ex James Stunt

The bride was reportedly so worried that her ex-husband James Stunt might sabotage her day that she’s keeping the main location a secret.

James is accused of being part of a £266 million money laundering gang.

MailOnline exclusively revealed that Petra arrived in the capital for the big day with Sam and her four children from their home in California.

utilities The sun reported that Petra refused to tell guests the exact location until the last minute because of her concerns about James.

A source told the publication: ‘All brides get nervous about their wedding, but for Petra it’s heightened by her fears about James.

Although they haven’t been together since 2017, their separation was annoying and they dealt a lot of blows online.

“Petra says she wouldn’t let James pass by to try and get the shine off her big day, so she’s done everything she can to make sure nothing can go wrong.