Newlywed Kelly Brook shows off her tanned pins in a floral blue playsuit as she arrives at Heart FM

She finally tied the knot with Jeremy Parisi in Italy last month after a seven-year romance.

And on Tuesday, Kelly Brook showed off her tanned pins in a floral blue playsuit when she arrived at Heart FM in London’s Leicester Square ahead of her drivetime show.

The glamor model, 42, looked happier than ever as she sauntered around in the cropped one-piece, which she paired with white sneakers.

Kelly’s playsuit featured a shirt-style top and a flowy faux skirt, with a matching waist belt to draw attention to her curves.

The newlywed star carried her belongings in a round black Gucci bag, with the long silver chain strap worn over her body.

To complete her summery look, Kelly shaded her eyes with ombre shades and fashioned her brunette locks into brushed-out waves.

The apparition follows after Kelly married her Italian hunk within the walls of Torre di Cicero on July 31, after an unexpected last-minute rainstorm led to a change of plans for the outdoor ceremony.

But Kelly recently explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and poked fun at the drama.

She told Heart FM listeners, “So I don’t know if you know, but we must have a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turned out I ended up not getting married where I thought we were going.” marriage, what this beautiful aisle was and this beautiful altar that was all built.

“We ended up getting married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”

She added: “I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

The bride exchanged vows with Jeremy at Torre di Cicero, the 19th-century villa in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.

It’s clear that Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

Kelly is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day, with the… insider adding that the villa is a “beautiful location” and the couple “fell in love” immediately after seeing the villa.