Newlywed Kelly Brook flashes her dazzling wedding ring in Italy with her husband Jeremy Parisi

They said ‘I do’ at a lavish ceremony in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia on July 30.

And newlywed Kelly Brook, 42, flashed her dazzling wedding ring on Sunday as she and husband Jeremy Parisi, 37, exited the luxurious Hotel Il Cavalier D’Arpino.

The model looked effortlessly chic in a blue and white mini dress paired with beige shoes while her new jewelry was on display.

Kelly went makeup-free and scraped her brunette locks back into a bun as she packed their rental car with her new husband.

Model and actor Jeremy, looking somewhat exhausted after their big day, cut a casual figure in a navy blue t-shirt, gray shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

Presenter Kelly finally married her long-term boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in his native Italy on Saturday afternoon.

The bride exchanged vows with Parisi in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.

Walking hand in hand with her new husband after the ceremony, Kelly looked stunning in a traditional ivory white wedding dress with sheer lace detailing.

She was seen holding the hem to the ground away from the rugged terrain around Torre di Cicero – the 19th-century villa that served as a wedding venue.

Her long dark brown locks were styled in soft waves and she dropped them over her shoulders and added a delicate tiara and veil on her head.

Jeremy cut a very handsome figure, holding his bride’s hand, in a black fitted three piece suit and tie with a flower on his lapel.

The ceremony was originally planned as an open-air event in an area some 1,500 meters high, but an unexpected rainstorm caused a last-minute change of plans.

Consequently, the bride, groom and a number of friends and relatives celebrated the ceremony within the walls of Torre di Cicero.

It’s clear Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

Couple: Kelly and Jeremy recently celebrated their seventh birthday – the day he packed up his French residence and moved in with her in Kent

Kelly told The Mirror: ‘I’ve found someone who can keep up with me and the lifestyle I love’

The model is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day.

A source told The Sun: ‘Kelly threw the sink at her wedding and it’s going to be a rather extravagant affair. She has booked the Villa Nota Pisani in central Italy for the ceremony and reception.

The insider added that the villa is a “beautiful location” and the couple “fell in love” immediately after seeing the villa.

They continued: “Kelly has invited all her friends and stars like Kylie are on the guest list. The ceremony turns very romantic, but Kelly wants to throw her family and friends a real party afterwards. She’s in talks with a company to host a funfair for everyone – and the drinks will be flowing all night long

Having made her fortune after a successful 25-year career as a model, actress and media personality, it seems that no expense has been spared to make Kelly’s marriage dream come true.

The source added: ‘Kelly knows that Jeremy is her soul mate and that this will be her only wedding, so she’s going all out. All in all it will cost her between £300,000 and £500,000, but for her it is money well spent.

The insider continued to say it’s “Kelly’s dream wedding” and that “everything she ever wanted” is now “coming into reality.”

Kelly and Jeremy recently celebrated their seventh birthday – marking the day he packed up his French residence and moved in with her in Kent.

Candid about her romance with her “best friend and soul mate,” Kelly told the mirror: ‘I have found someone who can keep up with me and the lifestyle I love.

‘It is the combination of a very exciting life, but also of moments when it is nice to stay at home, watch Netflix and walk the dog. It gets that balance.’