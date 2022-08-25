Newlywed Kelly Brook dons a red gingham dress as she races through the rain to Heart FM

<!–

She finally tied the knot with Jeremy Parisi in Italy last month after a seven-year romance.

And on Thursday, Kelly Brook showed off her dazzling wedding ring when she arrived at Heart FM’s studios in London after being caught in the rain.

The 42-year-old cut a stylish figure in a printed cheesecloth dress while shielding her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

Downpour: Newlywed Kelly Brook raced through the rain in a red gingham dress when she arrived at Heart FM on Thursday

Embracing Kelly’s enviable qualities, the ensemble sported layered panels with magenta stripes and a sweet ruffle detail.

Kelly was forced to run through the downpour as she walked into the building and stuck out her tongue in the evening trying to catch a raindrop.

The model backed her brunette locks into a stylish ponytail for the outing and slipped her feet into a pair of comfy trainers.

Soaked: Kelly was forced to run through the downpour as she walked into the building and stuck out her tongue in the evening trying to catch a raindrop

Stylish: Embracing Kelly’s enviable qualities, the ensemble sported layered panels with magenta stripes and a sweet ruffle detail

Under the eye-catching glasses, Kelly appeared to be wearing a simple makeup palette as she raced to host her popular drive-time show.

The apparition follows after Kelly married her Italian hunk within the walls of Torre di Cicero on July 31, after an unexpected last-minute rainstorm led to a change of plans for the outdoor ceremony.

But Kelly recently explained that she wouldn’t have changed anything about her wedding and poked fun at the drama.

She told Heart FM listeners, “So I don’t know if you know, but we must have a really big thunderstorm right before my ceremony started and it turned out I ended up not getting married where I thought we were going.” marriage, what this beautiful aisle was and this beautiful altar that was all built.

Natural Beauty: Under the eye-catching glasses, Kelly appeared to be wearing a simple makeup palette as she ran to present her popular drive-time show

Dazzler: Kelly showed off her dazzling wedding ring as she ran through the rain

“We ended up getting married in a tower, who has never had a wedding and probably never will, because why go all the way to Italy to get married in a tower!”

She added: ‘I had to climb the tower in the pouring rain to marry my Prince Charming. It was absolutely wild, but so much fun and I wouldn’t change it for the world.’

The bride exchanged vows with Jeremy at Torre di Cicero, the 19th-century villa in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia, a popular vacation spot known for its historic architecture.

Lovebirds: Kelly married Italian hunk Jeremy Parisi last month after dating for seven years (pictured together in 2020)

It’s clear that Kelly has pulled out all the stops for the day, with the bride-to-be paying for carnival rides and inviting A-list guest Kylie Minogue, according to The Sun.

The publication reported that the former host of Big Breakfast threw “the sink” at her wedding to give her and Jeremy a memorable day, turning the plans into an “extravagant affair.”

Kelly is said to have spent up to £500,000 for her big day, with the… insider adding that the villa is a “beautiful location” and the couple “fell in love” immediately after seeing the villa.