A newlywed groom groped a napping college student under a blanket for up to two hours as he flew home from his honeymoon in Hawaii, a court heard.

City dealer Robert Van Den Bergh, 37, is accused of stroking the thigh of the woman on the flight to Heathrow between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020.

The economics student, who was sitting in the window seat in economy class, had taken two sleeping pills and Van Den Bergh would have joked that they could make her unconscious.

She sat in the window seat on the plane next to Van Den Bergh’s, whose new wife, Romy, was traveling on a separate, pre-booked flight.

The student woke up because Van Den Bergh touched the middle of her thigh as the movement became ‘stronger and more deliberate’, the judges heard.

The Gazprom analyst later told police that keeping your distance was “quite difficult” in Economy Class and being woken up mid-flight was “awkward.”

After about an hour and a half, he got up to go to the toilet and the woman asked her to shift her seat.

Upon landing at Heathrow, police officers boarded the plane, called out the trader’s name and then escorted him off the plane.

Van Den Bergh, of Hackney, has denied sexual assault.

Richard Scott, the prosecutor, said the woman had “placed a pillow, a small cushion, between her and her fellow passenger, but the touching continued with Mr. Van Den Bergh touching her left thigh and buttocks.

“This went on for an hour and a half before the man got up to go to the toilet and the victim got up and asked to be moved.”

While testifying in court, the woman said, “I felt his fingers graze my left thigh. I wasn’t sure whether it was intended or not.

‘Initial [the touching] was light and unnoticeable, but gradually confidence grew and after two hours I knew it was intentional.

“Over time, there was more pressure and they were long strokes. I tried to go more to the window of the plane.

“At one point it went to where my underwear was, to the end of my thigh and my butt.

“I felt like he was picking at my underwear and feeling the contours of it, like he was lifting the seam a little bit.

“I was just really scared and didn’t know what to do in the situation. I was just full of fear.’

She added: “I wanted to get out of my chair and then I looked at his face. I saw that his body was bent towards me and that his eyes were closed. He turned so that his torso was facing me.’

Van Den Bergh told the court that he “tried to talk kindly” to the complainant on the United Airlines flight.

‘The atmosphere was friendly and easy going. I just wanted to sleep as much as possible.

‘I was shaken awake by the lady to my right. She asked to get up and I said yes.’

Lawyer Sash Wass QC asked him whether he had intentionally touched the complainant’s leg, which Van Den Bergh denied.

Mrs. Wass asked, “Do you find it unusual that the lady at the window seat did not return to sit down?”

Van Den Bergh replied: ‘I didn’t really pay attention.’

Witnesses today, Van Den Bergh told the court that he has been working in London as a fundamental analyst since 2016.

He is currently married to his wife, Romy and they have a one year old child.

Gazprom’s energy and coal analyst told police he had traveled separately from his wife because she was traveling with a friend.

He said he talked to both women on either side of him during the flight, tossing and turning as he slept.

Van Den Bergh had said to the police during an interrogation: ‘You try to keep your distance, but in Economics that is quite difficult.

“I can confirm that I would never do that. I’ve never done anything like this remotely. I’d be very surprised at something of that magnitude.’

In the courtroom, CCTV footage showed a police officer questioning the complainant at Heathrow airport immediately after the incident.

He asked her, ‘Do you want us to arrest him? Do you want us to file a report?’ to which the woman replied, “I don’t have much money or time.”

The officer assured her that it would cost her nothing to press charges and so she agreed to the arrest.

The process continues.