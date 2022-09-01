Newlywed City trader, 37, accused of ‘sexually assaulting a sleeping student’ is cleared

City dealer Robert Van Den Bergh, 37, was accused of stroking the thigh of the dozing woman on the run to Heathrow

A newlywed City analyst accused of groping a dozing student while flying back from his Hawaiian honeymoon has been acquitted after insisting not to intentionally touch her — saying it’s hard to “keep your distance” in the economy.

The passenger had said Robert Van Den Bergh, 37, stroked her thigh for up to two hours while sitting next to her on a United Airlines flight.

Van Den Bergh returned to Heathrow after a two-week honeymoon on the island of Maui.

The economics student had taken two sleeping pills and told Isleworth Crown Court that she was frozen with fear.

She reported the married father of one to the airline staff and he was escorted from the plane by police officers when it landed.

Van Den Bergh was acquitted of sexual assault by a jury after he insisted that he “at no time intentionally touched the complainant during the flight.”

He told the court: ‘I refute the allegation one hundred percent. I hadn’t started to touch her on purpose, I hadn’t done anything like that.’

The jury of five men and seven women found him not guilty of assault after two hours and 43 minutes of deliberation.

The case was retrial after the first jury failed to reach a verdict in February.

Gazprom power and coal analyst Van Den Bergh told police he had traveled separately from his wife because she was traveling with a friend.

He said he talked to both women on either side of him during the flight, tossing and turning as he slept.

Van Den Bergh had said to the police during an interrogation: ‘You try to keep your distance, but in Economics that is quite difficult.

The judges were told the student woke up when Van Den Bergh (pictured arriving at Isleworth Crown Court with his wife in February) touched the center of her thigh.

“I can confirm that I would never do that. I’ve never done anything like this remotely. I’d be very surprised at something of that magnitude.’

According to his LinkedIn profile, Van Den Bergh worked as an energy and coal analyst at the Russian state energy company Gazprom.

He hugged his lawyer wife Romy after hearing the verdict, who cried tears of joy.

In evidence, the alleged victim said, “I felt his fingers graze my left thigh. I wasn’t sure whether it was intended or not.

‘Initial [the touching] was light and unnoticeable, but gradually confidence grew and after two hours I knew it was intentional.

“Over time, there was more pressure and they were long strokes. I tried to go more to the window of the plane.

“At one point it went to where my underwear was, to the end of my thigh and my butt.

“I felt like he was picking at my underwear and feeling the contours of it, like he was lifting the seam a little bit.

“I was just really scared and didn’t know what to do in the situation. I was just full of fear.’

Attorney Sasha Wass, QC, had asked Van Den Bergh: ‘Did you intentionally touch the leg of the woman next to you?’

‘Not at all. I never intentionally touched her,” he said.

Mrs. Wass asked, “Do you find it unusual that the lady at the window seat did not return to sit down?”

Van Den Bergh replied: ‘I didn’t really pay attention.’

In a police interrogation, he described being woken up in the middle of the flight as “clumsy.”

Prosecutor Richard Scott asked him, “Was it difficult knowing what you had done?”

“No, not at all—because I was asleep.”

Mr. Scott asked, “When you heard she wasn’t coming back, were you worried?

Van Den Bergh replied: ‘No, I didn’t pay attention. That was it for me, I don’t know what happened.’

Mr. Scott asked, “It must have occurred to you that you were the reason she hadn’t come back?”

The analyst replied, “No, a lot of people get up on these flights.”

Mr. Scott asked, “You thought you could get away with it, didn’t you?”

Van Den Bergh: ‘I’ve never thought like that. I just woke up and didn’t know anything about it. I just went back to sleep. I never intentionally touched her.’

His wife had taken a different flight home after the two-week honeymoon in late 2019 because the route he had booked had gone up in price, so she found another ticket.

Van Den Bergh had said during his first trial that he told the woman a “funny” anecdote about his former boss who once took too many sleeping pills and had to be carried off the plane.

She told him she would take two sleeping pills because she had taken one before, but it didn’t work.

“She also offered me a pill and I politely declined,” he said.

“I’ve never taken sleeping pills in my life and I wouldn’t even start.”

Neatly dressed, Van Den Bergh had told during the first test that he did not drink alcohol during the flight.

“I think I did it once when I was 14 on a flight and I don’t think it’s very pleasant,” he said.

Van Den Bergh, from Hackney, east London, added that he fell asleep during the flight but found time to watch movies including Zombieland, Chariots of Fire and Mad Max: Fury Road.

He denied the charges and was acquitted of assault on the flight from Los Angeles to Heathrow, between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020.