Newlywed Ben Affleck looks buff in a tight t-shirt at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Ben Affleck showed off his muscular arms as he prepared to catch a flight at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The 50-year-old performer wore a blue melange t-shirt that hugged his biceps.

The actor’s outing comes ahead of the release of two feature films in which he will reprise one of an older role.

The Good Will Hunting actor styled his T-shirt with slim-fitting white pants and lace-up sneakers.

It was announced that the artist would be donning the Batsuit again for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom last July.

The news was revealed to the public via a post shared on Jason Momoa’s Instagram account that same month.

The photos showed the costars attending a meeting in the backlot of Warner Bros. studio.

The Game of Thrones actor also wrote a short message that read in part, “REUNITED bruce and arthur. love you and miss you Ben.’

He also added a video of him interrupting a studio tour and crashing into Affleck’s trailer.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and Amber Heard, will premiere next year.

The performer will also reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming superhero movie The Flash.

In the feature starring Ezra Miller, Affleck will also play Bruce Wayne alongside Michael Keaton, who has played the Caped Crusader on several other occasions.

Argo’s director was offered the chance to direct the film, although he ultimately turned down the idea.

However, he applied to appear in the position in August 2020, when much of the cast was brought together.

Affleck spoke about working on the project during an interview with the Herald Sunand noted that “perhaps my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman I’ve done was in the Flash movie.”

He added: “I thought it was great and very interesting – different, but not in a way that doesn’t match the character.”

The artist went on to say that his last appearance as Batman “made a very nice end to my experience with that character.”

The Flash is currently scheduled for release on June 23 of next year.

In addition to a thriving Hollywood career, Affleck recently tied the knot for the second time with his revived flame Jennifer Lopez, 53.

The couple – who previously dated and got engaged in the early 2000s before suddenly breaking up – reconnected in May 2021 after 17 years apart.

They married in a chapel in Las Vegas in July before hosting a lavish wedding last month at a plantation-style estate in Georgia.

Then they honeymooned in Italy with their children from previous relationships.