Newly-single Millie Court parades her slim frame while shopping for designer treats in Paris

She divorced Liam Reardon in early July.

And on Tuesday, Millie Court, 25, paraded her slender frame in a plunging bralette and skimpy miniskirt while carrying a £2,350 Fendi Baguette bag on a designer shopping trip in Paris, France.

The newly single Love Islander looked quintessentially stylish and showcased her passion for fashion in her shimmery Prada co-ord set, with an oversized Burberry gray blazer draped over her shoulders.

Millie was the fashionista every inch in her £380 Prada bralette, worn with a high-waisted pleated miniskirt and a bold bralette that showed off her plunging neckline and tight waist.

To keep the cold at bay, the reality star opted for a £1,500 boyfriend-style Burberry blazer, while carrying her belongings in a black Fendi handbag.

The iconic medium Baguette bag made from black soft nappa leather features a textured three-dimensional FF motif and retails for £2,350.

The influencer flashed her bronzed pins as she sauntered around in a chunky black pair of £880 Prada Monolith loafers, worn with plain white ankle socks.

To complete her chic look, she styled her blonde bob in edgy waves, adorned with chunky gold hoop earrings and £250 Balenciaga sunglasses atop her head.

Millie bought a snack at the Fendi store on La Avenue Montaigne in the heart of the French capital, after lunch at Pink Mamma.

Millie and Liam announced their split in early July, when Millie posted on Instagram: “Hello everyone, to avoid speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we are split up.

“It’s been a tough decision and I’m gutted, but in the end it’s the best thing for us right now. I want to thank you all for supporting our relationship.”

After rumors of infidelity circulated on social media, Millie called them “nasty and untrue” as she shut them down.

She shared: “Just wanted to drop by here to say thank you to everyone again and for your very kind words,” the beauty wrote, thanking her fans.

Going on to say that her fans “made me laugh on a really rough day,” she continued, “I’m so lucky you all are. I would also like to ask you to please do not believe everything you have read in the press or seen on social media.

“The last thing I want is for people to say bad things about Liam or blame him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have turned out so well if something had happened.

Going through a breakup is hard enough, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumors that just aren’t true.

“Please remember that we are human too, we have feelings and to always, always be nice. You never really know what someone is going through.”

Millie went on to say she’d been quiet on social media to “digest” and “clear my head,” but will return to posting normally – citing her love of her work, which is mostly online.

The lengthy statement ended with ‘Love you guys xxx’, the Asos ambassador tagged Liam and placed a white heart emoji next to his name.

And seemingly reflecting her opinion, the Welsh native simply reposted her story on his own, adding nothing to it.

The couple broke up after a year-long romance that started in the Love Island villa – where they ended up winning.