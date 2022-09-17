Newly-single Maya Jama poses up a storm in YEEZY x GAP all-black co-ord after splitting from ex beau

It was announced that she was separating from her NBA star fiancé Ben Simmons earlier this month.

And Maya Jama recently caused a storm without her engagement ring for the last time YEEZY x GAP collection.

The presenter, 28, looked incredible in a fitted cropped tank top with the GAP logo.

Chic: Maya Jama recently caused a storm without her engagement ring for the latest YEEZY x GAP collection

She also paired the slim-fitting shirt with cargo-style low pants that hung loosely on her hips.

Maya exuded confidence in the all-black ensemble showing off her tanned and toned tummy as she turned up a storm for the sassy Instagram snaps.

The brunette beauty also decided to further accessorize her look with some YEEZY x GAP shades.

And caption the post with “@yzy @yzyshdz @yeezyxgap” to show off the latest collection.

Raising a storm: The presenter, 28, looked incredible in a fitted cropped shirt with the GAP logo

The TV personality also styled her long dark locks sleek and straight for the chic snaps.

And decorated a nude makeup look and white acrylic nails for the occasion.

Maya broke up with her basketball pro boyfriend Ben earlier this month after the pair reportedly struggled to balance their busy schedules and maintain a long-distance relationship.

With Ben based in Brooklyn, New York and Maya in London, a source told NY Post that the pair came “from different worlds.”

Shooting time: She also paired the slim-fitting shirt with cargo-style low trousers that hung loosely on her hips

Confident: And Maya exuded confidence in the all-black ensemble showing off her tanned and toned tummy as she posed up a storm for the sassy Instagram snaps

Collection: The brunette beauty also decided to further spice up her look with some YEEZY GAP shades and captioned the post with ‘@yzy @yzyshdz @yeezyxgap’ to showcase the latest collection

Calling it “one of the hardest decisions of their lives,” the insider explained: “It’s been a tough time for them, they understand now that they don’t have the time they thought they were going to spend on this relationship.”

“After many long nights and hours of heartfelt conversations, they finally realized how much they love each other, their non-stop careers and endless travels have made it incredibly impossible to make it work,” the source added.

Ben proposed to Maya last Christmas after a whirlwind romance that lasted seven months – after she spent the festive period at his £3.7 million mansion in New Jersey.

And following the break-up news, Ben was recently booed when he attended the US Open in New York on September 3.