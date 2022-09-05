Newly single Maya Jama poses up a storm in a sheer crop top after ditching her engagement ring

<!–

Last week it was announced that she said goodbye to her NBA star fiancé Ben Simmons.

And Maya Jama caused a storm without her engagement ring on Monday when she uploaded a gallery of snaps to Instagram.

The presenter, 28, looked stunning in a sheer green and cream long-sleeved crop top and matching cycling shorts that flashed her black underwear.

Maya radiated confidence as she held up a champagne cup as her dark locks fell in luxurious waves down her bust.

Later, she relaxed on a recliner with her arms raised above her head and flashed her tight midriff as she beamed at the camera.

The TV personality carried her belongings in a gray studded bag and sported a glamorous makeup palette with a dark smoky eyeshadow.

Maya captioned the post: “The theme was ’70s, but my glittery jumpsuit didn’t fit.”

The former Radio 1 DJ was spotted without the engagement ring that has been on her left hand for the past eight months.

Maya broke up with her basketball pro boyfriend Ben last week, with the pair reportedly struggling to balance their busy schedules and maintain a long-distance relationship.

With Ben based in Brooklyn, New York and Maya in London, a source told NY Post that the pair came “from different worlds.”

Calling it “one of the hardest decisions of their lives,” the insider explained: “It’s been a tough time for them, they understand now that they don’t have the time they thought they were going to spend on this relationship.”

“After many long nights and hours of heartfelt conversations, they finally realized how much they love each other, their non-stop careers and endless travels have made it incredibly impossible to make it work,” the source added.

Ben proposed to Maya last Christmas after a whirlwind romance that lasted seven months – after she spent the festive period at his £3.7 million mansion in New Jersey.

And after the break-up news, Ben was booed when he attended the US Open in New York on Saturday.

The Melbourne-born star attended Saturday’s third round defeat of Australian Ajla Tomljanović to Serena Williams (7-5, 6-7, 6-1) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

But when the Brooklyn Nets player appeared on the field’s jumbotron, he was immediately booed by the hostile crowd.