Newly single Leonardo DiCaprio bikes with his boys in New York City

Leonardo DiCaprio looked casual while walking through New York City on Saturday.

The 47-year-old actor wore a white t-shirt and gray shorts that stopped just above his knees.

He wore comfortable black sneakers and pulled a baseball cap with the NBA symbol in the center low over his eyes.

The Shutter Island star wore a grey-blue face covering to protect his identity as he made his way through the concrete jungle.

He rode a Citi Bike through the streets on his sunny afternoon out, just days after news broke that he is romantically interested in 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid.

‘Leo has set his sights on Gigi, but she has shown no interest’ according to a report by Us Weekly on Wednesday 7 Sept.

‘They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with’ [him] straight away.’

The insider also added that while the star “has her sights” on the mother-of-one, she’s “not set on him.”

Gigi is also coping with a recent split when she broke up with One Direction boybander Zayn Malik in October after being in a relationship since 2015 and welcoming a child named Khai together in September 2020.

Last week In contactreported that “Leo and Gigi have been in touch a few times this summer.

“They’ve known each other for several years. They are super attracted to each other. She’s exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.’

Another source said it’s “coincidental and not constant,” but another source for the publication said they just hang out as friends.

The two appear to have worked in similar social circles over the years as they did in December 2019, Us Weekly reported that Leo and Gigi partied together at an Art Basel Miami afterparty alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.

Meanwhile, his most recent ex, Camila Morrone, is moving on with her life, a source said People Wednesday: ‘Camila is doing well. She has a large group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She has no contact with Leo.’

DiCaprio and Morrone’s breakup occurred shortly after her July birthday, leading to jokes being made online about the actor for seemingly only dating women under 25.

She has since moved to a new apartment in Malibu and Leonardo is reportedly already looking for a new flame.

It is rumored that Leonardo has been “partying every night” since he parted ways with his girlfriend of four, hanging out with his “old crew and a few girls” according to Page six.

He was caught trying to remain inconspicuous Tuesday night at the exclusive Ned NoMad nightclub in New York, donning a baseball cap and wearing all black.

The club, owned by nightlife mogul Richie Akiva, opened its doors to exclusive members in Manhattan in late June.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has reportedly partied with a team of models, aged 21 and 23, at the Ned, which offers access to a rooftop bar, terrace restaurant, 167 bedrooms and a Cecconi’s restaurant.