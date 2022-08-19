Newly-single Julie Bishop turns heads at Street Side Medics Gala in Sydney 

<!–

Australian celebrities and political elite showed up in droves for the first-ever Street Side Medics Gala event in Sydney on Friday.

The gala, hosted by young Australian of the year 2022, Dr. Daniel Nour at Crown Sydney, aims to raise awareness and funds for the non-profit Street Side Medics.

Julie Bishop made a show stop at the event following her divorce from businessman David Panton.

The former foreign minister, 66, wore a sleek black dress that emphasized her slim and toned figure.

She added an edgy twist to the ensemble with a short black puffer jacket on top, which she most likely wore to keep warm in the cold winter weather.

The recently single socialite’s short blonde hair was combed back and she wore glamorous diamond earrings.

To add a pop of color to the look, she went with pink nail polish and silver eyeshadow.

Ms Bishop’s ex is said to have dumped her at a dinner party in Sydney in July, ending their eight-year relationship.

During their partnership, Ms. Bishop took Panton to the United Nations to meet world leaders, Buckingham Palace to chat with British royalty and to the White House where he met Donald and Melania Trump.

The couple first stepped out in public in 2014 and have been pictured at numerous celebrity events over the years, including the wedding of Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough in 2018.

They seemed to be going strong when they recently visited St James’ Palace in London for an event honoring Prince Charles’ charity.

According to sources close to the former politician, Ms. Bishop is said to have been “blindsided” by the sudden breakdown of her relationship.

dr. Daniel Nour identified a gap in health care for vulnerable people in New South Wales and founded Street Side Medics in August 2020.

It is a non-profit, GP-run, mobile medical service for people who are homeless.

With over 600 volunteers and seven clinics in New South Wales, Street Side Medics has changed the lives of thousands of patients.

In addition, Street Side Medics has responded to national emergencies, including the flooding in Lismore, where Dr. Nour personally provided a fully equipped medical unit to assist with the community’s immediate recovery needs, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that left hundreds of states homeless with COVID-19 vaccines.