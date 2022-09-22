Newly-single Julie Bishop is seen out with fellow heartbroken socialite Ellie Aitken in Sydney

They have both experienced recent relationship problems.

And now Julie Bishop has joined forces with fellow distressed socialite Ellie Aitken.

The pair were photographed together at a glamorous event held this weekend on behalf of the Sydney Dance Company.

Julie Bishop (right), 66, and socialite Ellie Aitken (left), 42, were photographed together at a glamorous event held this weekend on behalf of Sydney Dance Company

In a post shared by the high-profile socialite, the couple were seen dressed to perfection as Ms. Bishop, 66, put her arm around Ms Aitken’s shoulder.

Mrs. Aitken, 42, shone in a black long-sleeved mini dress, accesoring black patent heels and a beautiful jeweled necklace.

“What a great night supporting the phenomenal @sydneydanceco,” Ms Aitken captioned the photo.

Ms. Bishop, for her part, also shared intimate moments from the event.

The former Australian Foreign Secretary posted several red carpet snaps, looking elegant in a gray fitted dress and pearl earrings.

‘Shining evening with the best of Australian contemporary dance @sydneydanceco,’ she wrote.

The pair’s sighting comes after Ms. Aitken found herself in the midst of a high-profile breakup in December after it was revealed that her husband, who had been having an affair with her best friend for 20 years.

Fund manager Charlie Aitken, 48, announced that he had split from Ms Aitken and moved on with her younger friend Hollie Nasser.

The move sent shockwaves to their tight-knit circles in the eastern suburbs, especially since Ms. Nasser, 36, was also married to Mr. Aitken’s business partner, Christopher Nasser.

Ms Aitken found herself in the midst of a high-profile breakup in December after it was revealed that her husband Charlie Aitken (left) was having an affair with her best friend.

“The truth is that despite the support of friends and family, I have not dealt well with the deeply hurtful lies, gossip and innuendo that caused the collapse of my relationship,” Ms Aitken said in a statement in early December.

She announced that she would be “taking a break from social media” and public life as she and her family adjusted to her estranged husband’s divorce and new relationship.

“I had tried to put on a brave face and try to control my feelings and well-being, despite not being able to control the reasons for my grief,” she added.

Ms. Aitken later shared on Instagram a text message she received from Ms. Nasser, in which her former boyfriend accused her of “playing the victim” and blamed her for “ruining her marriage.”

An old friend told the Daily Mail Australia at the time: ‘Ellie is not doing well at all. She’s broken. Her whole life just collapsed around her.’

According to The Daily TelegraphMrs. Aitken is now in a much better place and has even spent time with her ex-husband for the sake of their two children.

“People really admire how merciful she has been during this ordeal. She’s doing much better and definitely has her groove back,” said a source.

Ms. Nasser has since split from the investment banker.

Ms Bishop’s ex reportedly dumped her over a dinner party in Sydney in July, ending their eight-year relationship. Together in the picture in 2015

Meanwhile, Ms Bishop’s ex-lover David Panton dated from 2014 to July this year when Mr Panton, a property developer, abruptly broke up with Ms Bishop over dinner at a restaurant in Circular Quay.

The jet-set couple had attended a private engagement in London a week earlier to Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

The former deputy leader of the Liberal Party was reportedly caught off guard by the split and Mr Panton later bonded romantically with a woman from the Northern Beaches.

He was largely unknown when he first appeared with Mrs Bishop at the 2014 Melbourne Cup, a year after Prime Minister Tony Abbott appointed her Foreign Secretary.

They had been introduced by Mrs. Bishop’s close friend and retired Liberal politician Bruce Baird and shared an interest in fitness and health.

A seemingly endless string of glamorous outings followed – including repeated invitations to marquees at Flemington Racecourse, opening nights, movie premieres and fashion shows.

