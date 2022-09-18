Newly single Abbie Chatfield dances in a skimpy blue bikini in Fiji

<!–

Abbie Chatfield stripped down to a skimpy blue bikini during her Fijian getaway on Sunday as she continues her thirst trap.

The newly single reality star has been sharing suggestive photos on social media to attract new partners since her breakup with boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen.

Abbie, 27, highlighted her curves as she danced in front of an infinity pool wearing the barely-there two-piece and a cane cowboy hat.

She held a glass of bubbly as she swayed her hips as she stood on the boardwalk.

Abbie tagged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna in the post, presumably because she also wears hats.

Her fans went wild after the video, commenting: “WOOF WOOF.”

‘Go girl… you got moves,’ wrote another, while a third added: ‘Beautiful and magnificent dance moves.’

Abbie announced last week that she was strategically uploading racy photos and videos to Instagram in the hope of attracting interest.

She boasted about her latest ‘thirst traps’ on her Hit Network radio show Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield on Thursday.

“Obviously I’m single,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say I have a list, but because of that I’ve been uploading some pretty racy stuff lately,” she added.

Abbie posted a bikini-clad video of herself dancing to FKA Twigs on Saturday with the rather understated caption: ‘Thirst trap.’

She split from Konrad several months ago, but they didn’t announce their breakup until he returned from Argentina, where he was filming a new reality show.

During that trip, he joined former Bachelor contestant Megan Marx.

Abbie and Konrad were in an open relationship throughout the time they were dating, but she has clarified that this arrangement was not the reason for their split.