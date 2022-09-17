Newly-retired Adebayo Akinfenwa anoints American striker Daryl Dike as strongest player in FIFA

When Adebayo Akinfenwa retired from football in May, his reign as FIFA’s strongest player also came to an end, and the fan favorite marked the end of the era with a hilarious tribute to the new title holders.

While his FIFA card was sitting on a chair, the striker placed a ‘Beast Mode’ hat near the card of American striker Daryl Dike, who Akinfenwa said had a strength of 96 for FIFA 23.

Czech striker Tomas Chory – also a strength of 96 in the upcoming match – was also recognized in the video by the former Wycombe Wanderers striker.

Adebayo Akinfenwa reached a strength of 98 in the FIFA game

“It’s time,” Akinfenwa began the clip.

“Slightly emotional, but it is only right that I pass on the crown, the title of FIFA’s strongest player.”

The video ended with Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” playing over Akinfenwa’s voice as the sun set on a nearly decade of dominance in the strength category.

Daryl Dike has barely played at West Bromwich Albion due to various injuries

Tomas Chory also got a strength of 96 for the new edition of the game

Akinfenwa was the strongest player of the 2012-22 game, although he briefly relinquished his crown in 2017 and 2019 due to mid-season upgrades.

The bruising striker never fell below a strength of 96 from the 2012 edition of the game, reaching a high base score of 98, bringing him painfully close to the vaunted 99.

West Brom striker Dike saw Akinfenwa’s congratulatory post, despite not being tagged in it, and replied with kind words of his own.

“What an honor,” he said, along with a bowing emoji and a surging emoji.

Dike has spent much of his time in the Midlands injured and was sidelined for a few more months by manager Steve Bruce after suffering a thigh injury last month.

Chory, however, has started the season better, scoring three goals in four starts for Polish club Viktoria Plzen.