Newly opened hot dog stand in Colonie Center offers “crazy” toppings

COLONY, NY (NEWS10) – Krystle Kane started Kane’s Hot Dogs on Wheels in the summer of 2022 as a hot dog cart. After having trouble finding a commercial kitchen to work from, she decided to open a permanent location.

Kane’s Hot Dogs officially opened on December 9, 2022 in the food court of Colonie Center. The stall serves all beef jumbo hot dogs with toppings she describes as “crazy.” The menu includes specialty hot dogs like the Korney Dog, with chili, fritos, shredded cheese, and sour cream, and the Junkyard Dog, with mac and cheese, bacon, and hot sauce.

You can also build your own dog and add any toppings you like. For those with dietary restrictions, Kane’s offers turkey or plant-based hot dogs and gluten-free buns.

The Kane’s Hot Dogs Menu (Photo: Krystle Kane)

Kane’s also has an incentive program to be a loyal customer. After you buy 9 dogs, you can get the 10th one for free.

Kane still operates the hot dog cart and caters to all types of events. She will even be attending the 518 Bridal Expo at the Albany Marriott on Sunday. She now uses the food court kitchen to stock her food cart.

“Unfortunately, the food court at the mall has more bad days than good,” said Kane. “It’s very difficult for us non-chain businesses to compete in the food court. I work hard to sign up for events in the Capital District to keep me in business, and to go door to door or going from building to building to let people know where I am located and what I have to offer.”

There aren’t many companies owned by women, Kane said. “Hopefully as I grow I will see the benefits of being a woman-owned business in New York State and maybe find programs or associations to keep me in business and grow.”