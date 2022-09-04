Newly married Rita Ora entertains fans with a raunchy performance at the SUPERBLOOM festival

<!–

Newly married Rita Ora was back on stage this weekend as the SUPERBLOOM music, art and lifestyle festival kicked off in Munich.

The singer wore raunchy fishnets over a form-fitting Versace costume as she worked her way through a back catalog of hits at Olympiapark in the German city on Saturday.

Generously applied makeup drew even more attention to her features, while her hair was styled naturally with a simple center part.

The singer joined a host of stars at the two-day event, with Megan Thee Stallion, Anne Marie, David Guetta and Rita’s ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris all on the program.

Her performance at the event follows a previous live show at the Zurich Open Air festival, the singer’s first performance since she exchanged vows with director Taika Waititi in a private ceremony in August.

Rita and Taika started dating in March 2021, before making their romance public in August.

The couple got engaged two months ago and sources now claim they are planning a big party to celebrate their secret wedding with friends and family.

A source told The sun: ‘It was a very intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their loved ones can see how madly in love they are.

Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to do a big song and dance about the wedding.

“Rita is already back in the studio working on her third album, with her last session with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

Meanwhile, Rita has had high-profile romances with the likes of Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian.