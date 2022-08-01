Newly married Ben Affleck meets up with his ex Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel at a pool

As temperatures continued to rise in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted with their son Samuel beating the heat at a local swimming pool.

The 49-year-old actor — who had just returned to Los Angeles after a romantic honeymoon in Paris with his wife Jennifer Lopez — was spotted with his 10-year-old son Samuel at a local Pacific Palisades pool.

His ex Jennifer Garner, 50, with whom he shares three children, was also spotted poolside.

Pool: As temperatures continued to rise in Los Angeles, Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Garner, 50, were spotted with their son Samuel beating the heat at a local pool

Jen: His ex Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, was also spotted poolside at Pacific Palisades

Affleck stepped out wearing a gray T-shirt under a red-and-grey long-sleeved flannel shirt while on the phone.

He also wore blue jeans and white sneakers for his outing with his only son.

He was seen with a number of items going back to his vehicle with Samuel after their pool outing.

Ben’s look: Affleck stepped out wearing a gray t-shirt under a red and gray long-sleeved flannel shirt, while on the phone

Devoted Dad: He was seen with a number of items going back to his vehicle with Samuel after their pool outing

Garner was also spotted poolside with a friend, wearing a gray t-shirt, dark sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap.

She also had a towel wrapped around her body that covered her shorts, while she completed her look with multicolored running shoes.

She was also seen wearing her phone and reading glasses as she exited the pool.

Jen’s Look: Garner was also spotted poolside with a friend, wearing a gray t-shirt, dark sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap

Towel: She also had a towel wrapped around her frame that covered her shorts while completing her look with multicolored running shoes

Wearing: She was also seen with her phone and reading glasses leaving the pool

Jen Gets Out: Jennifer Garner Wears Her Phone And Reading Glasses After A Trip To A Local Pool

Ben had just returned to Los Angeles after going on a romantic honeymoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

The couple, who surprisingly tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, were spotted in Paris and Italy during their honeymoon.

Lopez had to return to work, however, as the actress/singer performed this weekend at a UNICEF benefit concert in Italy.

Return: Ben had just returned to Los Angeles after taking his new wife Jennifer Lopez on a romantic honeymoon

Affleck will return to work himself, as it was recently revealed that he will be back as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

He also recently wrapped up an untitled Nike/Michael Jordan project, which he both directs and stars with his childhood friend Matt Damon.

The film follows Nike salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Damon) in his relentless pursuit to tie talented NBA rookie Michael Jordan to a shoe deal that would eventually change the face of sponsorship and sports marketing.

Work: Affleck will return to work himself, as it was recently revealed that he will be back as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom