Newly-engaged Vick Hope jets out to Ibiza to watch fiancé Calvin Harris perform

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Calvin Harris’s fiancé, Vick Hope, flew to Ibiza with Oti Mabuse to watch her partner from the side of the stage before heading out into the audience to dance at the Ushuaïa club.

Vick, 32, who became engaged to Calvin, 38, after a whirlwind of a month-long romance, grinned from ear to ear as she took to the dance floor and raised her hands as the DJ played songs, including his own anthem Summer.

Vick shared talent agent Talia Salomon’s footage of the occasion and was seen sitting on the side of the stage in her brown halterneck dress enjoying a drink while chatting with Oti.

Party: Calvin Harris’ fiancé Vick Hope flew to Ibiza with Oti Mabuse to see her partner on the side of the stage before heading out into the crowd to dance at the Ushuaïa club

As the night progressed, Vick could be seen dancing in the crowd in images shared on her Instagram grid by PR consultant friend Rebecca Banks. She sang along and smiled as she danced away.

Vick and Calvin were seen kissing passionately in Ibiza in June and were also seen together at the Chelsea Flower show in May, but have not been spotted in the same spot since.

Both lead busy lives with Vick’s radio DJ jobs, which require her to travel, while Calvin also performs around the world.

Calvin is said to have spent a whopping £1 million on his fiancé’s engagement ring.

Achievements: Vick shared talent agent Talia Salomon’s images of the occasion

Proud: Vick, 32, who became engaged to Calvin, 38, after a whirlwind of a month-long romance, grinned from ear to ear as she hit the dance floor

It turned out that the DJ and Vick got engaged in May of this year after a whirlwind romance lasting five months.

However, it was recently claimed that the couple are planning a quiet ceremony before their big day, with an insider telling The Sun: “While it’s a beautiful ring and extremely expensive, the couple isn’t going for a flashy or expensive wedding.

The extravagance of the rock will overshadow how much they will spend on the big day itself, as they want to keep it quiet and simple with only a core of close friends and family in attendance.

“Anyway, money isn’t really an object for Calvin, who has made millions over the past 15 years making dance hits.”

Party: As the night wore on, Vick could be seen dancing in the crowd in images shared by PR consultant friend Rebecca Banks on her Instagram grid

Outfit: Vick wore a black sheer top along with a pair of gold earrings

Vick was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin popped the question under a tree at his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to attend the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”