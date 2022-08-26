Newly-engaged Vick Hope flashes her toned abs in a bandeau bikini

<!–

She is reportedly one of the frontrunners to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island presenter.

And Vick Hope seemed to be getting some exercise as she flashed her toned abs in a patterned bandeau bikini on Friday from a sun-kissed location.

The 32-year-old radio host, who is engaged to DJ Calvin Harris, caused a storm on Instagram after reports she could bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the ITV2 show.

Glowing: Newly engaged Vick Hope, 32, flashed her toned abs in a patterned bandeau bikini on Friday from a sun-filled location

Vick looked fabulous in the green-and-blue two-piece set as she clung to a fruit smoothie.

Her hair fell loose in voluminous natural curls as she swung her locks to the side and showed off her statement earrings.

It’s been a busy year for Vick, who was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question at his Ibiza farm, Terra Masia.

Exciting time: The radio host, who is engaged to DJ Calvin Harris, caused a storm on Instagram after reports she could bring a ‘cooler edge’ to ITV2 show Love Island

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”

Husband-to-be: It’s been a busy year for Vick, who was spotted wearing her engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question (Pictured May 2022)

Elsewhere, Vick and Maya Jama are the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presenting job, a new report says.

According to The sunpresenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years earlier this week – partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

New job: According to The Sun, Vick is reportedly being considered by ITV bosses to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presentation job to give a ‘cooler edge’ to the show

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

‘Over the past three years they have both seen their careers continue to improve, and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Representatives from Maya, Vick and ITV have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.