Newly-engaged Vick Hope commands attention in a red maxi dress during LFW

Vick Hope stood out as she left the Rixo show on Saturday during London Fashion Week, months after saying yes to Calvin Harris’ proposal.

The radio host, 32, caught the eye in a bold red maxi dress with a gorgeous bow before wrapping himself in a nude coat.

She added inches with a pair of dazzling green heels and tossed a black handbag over her shoulder by the silver chain, flashing her sparkly engagement ring.

Vick was spotted wearing her diamond engagement ring at the Chelsea Flower Show in May after Calvin asked the question at his Ibiza ranch, Terra Masia.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved on quickly, but they are in love.

They couldn’t be happier and are already planning their wedding, which will take place in Ibiza, where they bonded during Vick’s secret visits to the White Island.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go to the Chelsea Flower Show. They want everyone to know their happy news now.”

Elsewhere, Vick and Maya Jama are the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presenting job, a new report says.

According to The sunpresenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years earlier this week – partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

‘Over the past three years they have both seen their careers continue to improve, and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Representatives from Maya, Vick and ITV were contacted by MailOnline for comment at the time.