Newly-engaged Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente tackle renovations at new $1.3m Brisbane home

Newly engaged Married At First Sight stars Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente (both pictured) got their hands dirty as they undertook the renovation of their $1.3 million Brisbane home on Sunday.

Kerry looked busy as she placed small loads of rubbish in a bin in their front yard, while Johnny helped with larger loads.

Kerry without makeup wore a lavender hoodie and leggings for the chores and had her hair in a messy bun.

Johnny, meanwhile, showed off his athletic frame in a white t-shirt and shorts.

He completed his look with a backwards cap.

It comes after the couple announced they were buying their first home in an Instagram post last month.

‘Sold! Our home sweet home. It’s been a huge couple of weeks for us,” Kerry wrote in the post.

Thank you for all your sweet messages and get well wishes. Our cheeks hurt from smiling,” she added.

The reality TV couple also announced their engagement last month.

The couple bought their first home last month and shared the happy news on Instagram

Johnny, a musical theater actor, proposed marriage to the occupational therapist during a romantic cruise on Sydney Harbour.

Kerry later took to Instagram to show off her gorgeous Nicholas Haywood engagement ring, valued at around $50,000.

The pair captioned the image, “Forever,” alongside a ring emoji.

Johnny and Kerry were linked to season eight of MAFS, which aired in 2021, and have remained strong ever since.