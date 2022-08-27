Newly engaged Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston pose for stunning photoshoot

Jimmy Nicholson and Holly Kingston announced their engagement to Stellar Magazine this weekend.

And The Bachelor stars posed for their first photo shoot as a newly engaged couple to celebrate.

In the photos, Jimmy, 32, and Holly, 28, cuddled side by side while donning chic outfits.

Holly stunned in a brown and white silk dress with a retro pattern and opted for a glamorous make-up look.

Jimmy, meanwhile, looked neat in a white patterned shirt and blue jeans with brown slippers.

In other images, Holly wore a black vest and matching pants, as well as a pair of chunky climbing shoes.

Meanwhile, Jimmy donned a smart shirt and slacks with loafers for a clean, 50s-style look.

The couple revealed that Jimmy asked the question during their recent romantic Italian vacation.

He got down on one knee on the balcony of Hotel Lorelei Londres in Sorrento, Italy, after leading his lover to the location via a series of clues.

Holly is said to have cried with joy when she accepted the proposal, which happened with a beautiful sunset in the background.

Jimmy had planned the proposal for several months, buying a diamond ring from Cerrone jewelers in Sydney and asking Holly’s parents for permission.

“It was important to ask both her mother and father for permission,” he told Stellar.

The couple plans to walk down the aisle together in a year, if everything goes according to plan — and hope to start a family soon after.

“In an ideal scenario, we would get married in the first week of August next year and honeymoon for three weeks,” said Jimmy.

The pair moved into an apartment in North Bondi together last September, shortly after the final of The Bachelor aired on TV.

Reality TV’s lovebirds celebrated a year of dating in March, and Jimmy posted racy photos with his girlfriend to celebrate the occasion.

“With all the bad news going around the world right now, I’m grateful for so much but I’m especially grateful for this day a year ago when this incredible girl entered my life,” he wrote in the caption.

He was referring to the day in March 2021 when he first met Holly on the red carpet when she introduced herself to him in The Bachelor.

Holly cheekily replied in the comment section, ‘Is it still a one year anniversary when you dated 22 other girls in the meantime? I don’t see why not…’

They told Stellar magazine in January that they were in no rush to get engaged.

While Holly said they weren’t getting “pressure” from family and friends to get married, Jimmy revealed that the questions came mainly from Bachelor fans.

The couple declared their love for each other in the season finale of The Bachelor last year

“We do get comments and messages, mostly on Instagram, asking when we’re getting engaged, married or having babies, and the answer isn’t out yet,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Holly said she felt a “strong” bond with Jimmy from the moment they met on camera.

‘[Reality TV is] an unusual lead up to a relationship, but the connection was strong from the start. I knew I was in love with him and he felt the same,” she said.