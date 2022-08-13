Newly engaged Chanelle Hayes shows off her incredible 9th weight loss in a green bikini in Greece

She lost nine stone after undergoing gastric banding in August 2020, which dropped her from size 18 to size 10.

And newly engaged Chanelle Hayes showed off the results of her surgery in a green frilly bikini on Friday, during her sun-filled getaway in Greece.

The former Big Brother housemate, 34, looked fabulous in a green bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms on the beach.

The brunette beauty opted for a fresh face as she topped up her tan during the relaxing holiday.

Chanelle let her dark locks blow naturally in the wind before opting for a classic updo as she frolicked in the ocean.

The flattering bikini showcased her incredible weight loss.

The TV personality now calls herself a ‘Body Positivity Advocate’ in her Instagram bio, often posting inspirational snaps to her 120k followers.

The appearance comes after Chanelle revealed she was engaged to Dan Bingham, 40, in April this year after being introduced to the 2020 lockdown through a mutual friend.

Channelle recently revealed that she now feels ‘confident’ enough to wear a wedding dress after her weight loss – as she plans her wedding to her fiancé Dan.

Beach babe: Chanelle let her dark locks blow naturally in the wind before opting for a classic updo as she frolicked in the ocean

The star said in a candid interview that she “wouldn’t have wanted to get married if she were even bigger.”

Speaking to New magazine, Chanelle said she hasn’t started shopping for clothes yet as she plans to have her breasts done in January and a tummy tuck to get rid of loose skin after her 9th weight loss.

She explained, “I feel like nothing would fit right until those two things are done, and that would put me down. I don’t know if I would have wanted to get married had I been even bigger. But I’m excited because I feel confident the way I am now.

Advocate: The TV personality now calls herself a ‘Body Positivity Advocate’ in her Instagram bio and often posts inspiring snaps for her 120k followers

“I know I don’t want a big meringue-style dress and will probably go for something really simple, but I haven’t decided for sure yet.”

Dan added that he hadn’t taken into account that she had lost weight when he bought the ring, so the size had to be adjusted because it fit “like a bracelet.”

During the interview, she also gushed about her newfound romance, saying, “Everyone has ‘a person’ and Dan is mine. I’ve never been able to be myself completely, and I just know he loves me so much.’

The TV personality shares her son Blakely, 11, with her ex-partner Matthew Bates, with whom she was in a relationship between 2009 and 2010.

She also has Frankie, four, with Edward Oates, who she dated occasionally from 2016 to 2017.

In addition to her stomach surgery, Chanelle recently underwent an eight-hour hair transplant after discovering she suffers from female pattern baldness.

Look good, feel good: Chanelle recently revealed that she now feels ‘confident’ enough to wear a wedding dress after her weight loss – as she plans her wedding to her fiancé Dan

She told The Sun she was “devastated” after seeing photos of herself leaving the gym showing the “bald patches on her head.”

The star further revealed that she would be concerned that her hairline would be revealed, saying: ‘I couldn’t go out when it rained because it would trickle down her face’.

In February 2020, she underwent surgery – which typically costs more than £7,000 – at Farjo Hair Institute in Manchester.

Weight Loss: After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020, moving her from size 18 to size 10. fell

Last year, Chanelle also revealed she was diagnosed with ME or CFS (chronic fatigue symptom)

And talked about how her condition had gone undiagnosed for four years.

She also revealed that she can no longer go to the gym, drink alcohol or enjoy a night out with friends because she is always so exhausted.