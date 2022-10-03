Newly discovered sexual reproduction process furthers understanding of plant and algae evolution

Scientists have discovered a sexual reproduction process in microalgae that helps them better understand algae and plant evolution. Credit: Shunsuke Hirooka & Shin-ya Miyagishima, National Institute of Genetics, ROIS



Scientists have discovered a sexual reproduction process in microalgae that helps them better understand algae and plant evolution. Their discovery could lead to new industrial applications for microalgae, ranging from wastewater treatment to production of food ingredients and pigments.

The Japanese research team published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences the week of October 3, 2022.

The team conducted their studies on Galdieria, a single-celled species of red microalgae found in sulfuric acid hot springs around the world and expected to be an important source of nutrition for humans. Microalgae have a high carbon dioxide binding capacity. This fixation is the process of converting the carbon dioxide into organic compounds. The fixing capacity of microalgae is higher than that of plants and microalgae contain higher concentrations of proteins, vitamins and pigments. In recent years, researchers and companies have been working to develop the fast-growing Galdieria as an industrial source of vitamins and pigments.

Galdieria is quite versatile, able to make its own energy through photosynthesis, using light and carbon dioxide. It uses a mix of different energy and carbon sources and obtains its nutrients by consuming extracellular sugars or sugar alcohols. Galdieria can also tolerate higher levels of salt and heavy metals than many other microalgae. Still, the genome size of Galdieria is very small.

Due to the versatility of Galdieria, scientists consider it an emerging system for biotech applications. However, because Galdieria is surrounded by a thick and rigid cell wall, it requires energy-intensive physical processing to extract its cellular contents. The cell wall also hinders the genetic modification of the Galdieria.

During their research, the team discovered that Galdieria’s known cell wall shape is a diploid, a type of cells that contain two complete sets of chromosomes. However, when these diploids are exposed to a specific environment, a cell wallless haploid is produced and the wallless haploid contains only one set of chromosomes.

To continue their research, the team managed to stably propagate the cell-wallless haploid and convert the haploid back into a diploid. “For example, we discovered a sexual reproduction process in microalgae that arose early in the evolution of algae and plants,” said Shunsuke Hirooka, a project assistant professor at the National Institute of Genetics, Japan.

“We have successfully developed a genetic modification technique for Galderia by using the cell wallless haploid. The procedure makes it possible to generate ‘self-cloning’ lines that do not contain a heterologous DNA sequence for industrial use. For example, we managed to blue-colored algae (blue is the color of phycocyanin, which is used as a natural blue dye in certain food products), which does not exist naturally,” said Shin-ya Miyagishima, a professor at the National Institute of Genetics, Japan.

The team’s findings are significant because although sexual reproduction is also found in some unicellular algae, the ancestors of plants, sexual reproduction has never been found in many unicellular algae that emerged early in evolution. “It has been assumed that these unicellular algae reproduce only through cell division or asexual reproduction, and the origin and evolutionary process of sexual reproduction in algae and plants are unclear,” Hirooka said.

Looking ahead, the researchers believe their findings will help further clarify the evolutionary process and origin of sexual reproduction in algae and plants. The team’s discoveries offer the opportunity to unlock exciting future applications for the microalgae Galdieria.

“The haploid discovered in this study has the same growth potential as the diploid, and its contents can be easily extracted and genetically modified, facilitating industrial use of Galdieria, and is expected to create advanced uses of microalgae, such as vaccine-containing feed with algae that express viral proteins as antigens,” Miyagishima said.

More information:

Hirooka, Shunsuke et al, Life cycle and functional genomics of the unicellular red alga Galdieria for elucidating algae and plant evolution and industrial uses, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2210665119 Hirooka, Shunsuke et al, Life cycle and functional genomics of the unicellular red alga Galdieria for elucidating algae and plant evolution and industrial uses,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2210665119

