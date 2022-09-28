Newly discovered protein could be used to produce life-saving antifungals

Yeast with a red fluorescent protein marking the vacuole – the cell’s nutrient storage compartment – and a green fluorescent protein marking aggregates of TORC1 that form in cells lacking Ait1. Credit: Andrew Capaldi and team



Like bacteria, yeasts are everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And just like bacteria, you can get infected by yeasts and get sick. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised.

Yeast cells and human immune system cells rely on surprisingly similar chemical reactions to know when to grow. Scientists at the University of Arizona have identified subtle differences between the two cell types that could aid in the development of antifungal drugs capable of attacking disease-causing yeasts in the body while sparing the immune system.

Their findings, published in the journal eLifenot only have implications for drug development, they also provide important insight into the evolution of an ancient growth control pathway found in all multicellular organisms.

It is well known in the scientific community that a conglomerate of proteins called TORC1 – short for Target or Rapamycin Kinase Complex 1 – controls the growth of cells in everything from humans to yeasts. But researchers have now identified and named the protein that triggers this process in yeasts — a nutrient sensor and TORC1 regulator they named Ait1. When working normally, Ait1 shuts down TORC1 in yeasts when cells are starved for nutrients, blocking cell growth.

“Ait1 is a bit like a hand holding TORC1 in place, with a finger reaching over the top and turning TORC1 on and off depending on how much nutrients a cell has,” said study co-author Andrew Capaldi, a researcher. associate professor in the UArizona Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology and member of the BIO5 Institute.

The Capaldi Lab is interested in determining how cells feel stress and starvation and then deciding how fast they want to grow. Understanding how TORC1 is activated in different organisms is important for developing treatments for a wide variety of diseases.

TORC1 was originally discovered in yeast, but it is also critical for activating cells in the human immune system to mount a response. When TORC1 does not work properly, it can lead to the development of cancer, diabetes and several neurological disorders, including epilepsy and depression.

“If TORC1 is too active, it can cause cancer or epilepsy. If it’s too underactive, it can cause depression,” Capaldi said. “We call this Goldilocks Scheme.”

But the fact that human bodies depend on the same TORC1 pathway as yeast poses a problem.

Capaldi said that if scientists develop drugs that inhibit the growth of pathogenic yeasts by controlling TORC1, “we will be in big trouble because TORC1 also controls the growth of human immune cells and more.”

“For example, you can very easily block the growth of yeast with rapamycin — a drug that binds directly to and inhibits TORC1 — so that would fight any infection well,” Capaldi said. “But that same drug is regularly used in transplant patients to suppress their immune systems, so that would be a disaster.”

The researchers found that although the TORC1 pathway is very similar in yeast and humans, humans do not depend on Ait1 to regulate TORC1. Drugs that specifically target Ait1 should therefore inhibit the growth of yeast and not of human immune cells.

Ait1 evolved only in the past 200 million years, which is relatively recent in evolutionary terms. About 200 million years ago, a TORC1 regulator called Rheb seems to have disappeared from the cells of several organisms, just as Ait1 was evolving.

“We’ve shown that some of the ancient TORC1 regulators found in humans (including Rheb) were lost in the same yeasts that got Ait1 200 million years ago,” Capaldi said. “The same old regulators have also been lost in the evolution of other unicellular organisms, including many parasites and plants. So it is very likely that other unicellular organisms have acquired new regulators – similar to Ait1 – of their own. Now people can go out to look for them, because they will also be good targets for drugs.”

Ryan L Wallace et al, Ait1 regulates TORC1 signaling and localization in budding yeast, eLife (2022).

eLife

Ryan L Wallace et al, Ait1 regulates TORC1 signaling and localization in budding yeast,(2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.68773

