Newly discovered process brings immune cells up to speed

Dendritic cell in which two centrosomes with four so-called centrioles (green dots) have formed after contact with an antigen. Credit: C Miroslav Hons/Charles University Vestec



Cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate to new tissue and form metastases there. The same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes. This is according to a recent study led by the University of Bonn.

According to the study, certain structures, the centrioles, are increasing in number. This makes it easier for them to maintain their direction and so they migrate more quickly to the lymph nodes, where they activate other immune cells. The results are now published in the Journal of Cell Biology.

Like the police, the immune system is dependent on division of labor. First of all, there are the dendritic cells. They search the tissue around the clock for traces of suspected invaders called antigens. If successful, they rush to the lymphatic vessels and from there to the draining lymph nodes. There they present their findings to a powerful search team, the T cells. These endogenous troops now know which enemy to fight.

This attack must take place before the invaders deal major damage or multiply too much. It is therefore important that dendritic cells migrate to the brief in the lymph node as soon as possible. “We have discovered a mechanism that helps them do that,” explains Prof. Dr. Eva Kiermaier of the LIMES Institute (Life and Medical Sciences) at the University of Bonn. “To do that, they form more of certain structures called centrosomes. These help them hold their direction for longer and thus reach the lymphatics faster.”

Important function in cell division

Centrosomes belong to the organelles – these are molecular complexes that are responsible for specific tasks in cells, just like the organs in the body. Normally, there is exactly one centrosome in every human cell. Shortly before cell division, it doubles. The two copies migrate to opposite poles of the cell, straining a bundle of fibers between them, the microtubules.

With them, they pull the chromosomes (which are also doubled) apart during division. Thus, each of the resulting daughter cells receives a complete set of genetic material, as well as one of the two centrosomes.

“However, centrosomes are also responsible for organizing the cytoskeleton during cell migration,” says Kiermaier, who was brought to the Rhine from Lower Austria (IST Austria, Klosterneuburg) in 2017 through the return program of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “By this we mean fibrous structural proteins that give the cell its shape and stability.”

The cytoskeleton also determines where “front” and “back” are in a cell. And that in turn influences the direction of movement. “We have now been able to show that dendritic cells form multiple centrosomes once they come into contact with an antigen,” says Ann-Kathrin Weier. The Ph.D. student at the LIMES Institute shares the first authorship of the publication with her colleague Mirka Homrich. Both performed important parts of the experiments.

Stay on course longer to get to the destination faster

Dendritic cells have a problem: they don’t know where the next lymphatic vessel is to reach the lymph node. In their quest, they follow the strategy of “trial and error”: they run in one direction for a short time and then change it if they haven’t encountered a vessel in the process.

“The more centrosomes they have, the longer they stay on track before they keep looking in another direction,” says Mirka Homrich. “We have been able to show in computer simulations that this allows them to find the lymphatic vessels much faster than they normally would.” In the process, the proliferation of centrosomes adjusts their stamina just right — so they don’t stick too stubbornly to their direction. This would increase the risk of them going astray and getting lost completely.

The mechanism identified in the study was previously completely unknown in healthy cells. Cancer cells were believed to use it to form metastases. However, the multiplied centrosomes should not be freely distributed in the cells. Otherwise, they would seriously disrupt functions such as cell division. In both tumor and dendritic cells, the organelles therefore converge in a single place – they cluster.

“There are now agents that disrupt this clustering of centrosomes,” said Kiermaier, who is also a member of the ImmunoSensation2 Cluster of Excellence and the transdisciplinary research area of ​​”Life and Health” at the University of Bonn. “As a result, the cancer cells can no longer divide properly, but they die.”

However, it is also possible that these substances interfere with the immune system – after all, the centrosomes cluster there too. “We’ve tested several of these agents in cell cultures,” she says. “We actually found evidence that they can significantly reduce the effectiveness of immune defenses.” If confirmed in clinical trials, that would be bad news, as there could be significant side effects if the active substances were used in cancer therapy.

Ann-Kathrin Weier et al, Multiple centrosomes enhance the migration and immune cell effector functions of mature dendritic cells, Journal of Cell Biology (2022). Ann-Kathrin Weier et al, Multiple centrosomes enhance the migration and immune cell effector functions of mature dendritic cells,(2022). DOI: 10.1083/jcb.202107134

Provided by the University of Bonn

