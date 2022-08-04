Newly developed COVID-19 test detects and identifies specific variants with 100% accuracy

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



University of California, Irvine researchers have developed a COVID-19 test that detects and identifies specific SARS-CoV-2 variants with 100% accuracy. In one study, the RNA-encoded viral nucleic acid analytic reporter correctly determined the alpha, gamma, delta, epsilon, and omicron genetic mutations in nasopharyngeal clinical specimens. This capability could enable healthcare providers to make personalized treatment decisions for better patient care.

Recently published online in the Journal of the American Chemical Societya paper on the research describes the design and validation of the Revealr SARS-CoV-2 genotyping system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an urgent need for individualized diagnostic tools that can recognize the presence of the virus and its specific strain. Identifying and triaging patients infected with variants that increase viral transmissibility and reduce vaccine protection, is critical to controlling the spread of the disease,” said corresponding author John Chaput, UCI professor of pharmaceutical sciences. “Revealr goes beyond simple COVID detection methods, such as the commonly used antigen kit, to identify the precise SARS-CoV-2 strain infecting a patient.”

The team analyzed 34 clinical samples collected at UCI Medical Center from patients with COVID-19 symptoms in early, mid and late 2021. The RNA was isolated from the nasopharyngeal swabs and the correct SARS-CoV-2 variant was identified in all cases.

“While Revealr was developed as a COVID-detection test, the next step is to expand to other respiratory infections that share symptoms with COVID-19, such as the flu,” Chaput said. “Its ability to distinguish single point mutations in a DNA or RNA genetic sequence makes it ideally suited for any genotyping, including cancer. In addition to human health, Revealr could also be used in forensic or agricultural applications that currently rely on DNA sequencing.”

The research team included Chaput lab member Kefan Yang, a graduate student in chemical and biomolecular engineering; Chaput lab member Daniel Schuder, a graduate student in molecular biology and biochemistry; and Arlene Ngor, who runs the Chaput lab.

The researchers have filed a patent application on Revealr genotyping.

More information:

Kefan Yang et al, REVEALR-based genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in clinical samples, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). Kefan Yang et al, REVEALR-based genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in clinical samples,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c03420

