Newly described ‘solar clock’ can accurately predict solar cycle events years in advance

Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fspas.2022.886670″ width=”796″ height=”528″/> Evolution of the solar dipole and multipole components of the Wilcox Solar Observatory expansion of the coronal magnetic field. Dashed lines represent terminators; dashed lines represent the pre-terminators. The red arrow corresponds to the Halloween storms of 2003 – note the dipole moment drop (top panel) with no parallel in another cycle. Credit: Robert J. Leamon et al, Frontiers in astronomy and space science (2022). DOI: 10.3389/fspas.2022.886670



Ever since humans were first able to observe sunspots about 400 years ago, we’ve been using them to define the solar cycle. About every 11 years, solar activity, such as sunspots and flares, occasionally increases, leading to changes in weather patterns on Earth and sometimes posing a threat to telecommunications. Reliably predicting these changes can help everyone from farmers to military personnel.

Traditionally, scientists have used the concept of a “solar minimum,” when solar activity is reduced, to mark the beginning of each cycle. But the “solar minimum” framework is somewhat arbitrary and imprecise, explains Robert Leamon, a researcher at the Partnership for Heliophysics and Space Environment Research (PhaSER), a UMBC partnership with NASA.

Leamon has led new research showing that a “sun clock” based on the sun’s magnetic field, rather than the presence or absence of sunspots, can accurately describe and predict many important changes during the solar cycle. The new framework offers a significant improvement over the traditional sunspot method, as it can predict peaks in dangerous solar flares or changing weather trends years in advance.

Specifically, the new research, published in Frontiers in astronomy and space science, shows that the solar cycle works as a separate sequence of events. Notable and sometimes abrupt changes occur at every one-fifth of a cycle. That’s true regardless of the exact length of a particular cycle, which can range from a few months to a year. In a nod to music aficionados, Leamon and colleagues refer to it as a “circle of fifths.”

Finding the Landmarks

The new paper by Leamon and colleagues Scott McIntosh, at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), and Alan Title, at the Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Center, builds on the work of Leamon, McIntosh and Daniel Marsh, also at NCAR, published in 2020. That paper demonstrated the existence of a solar cycle phenomenon that the research team called “the terminator.”

The sun’s magnetic field changes direction each solar cycle, but there is overlap between successive cycles. The sun’s magnetic field is sometimes referred to as the polar field because it points either to one of the sun’s poles or to the other. A terminator indicates when the polar field from the previous cycle has completely disappeared from the sun’s surface and is quickly followed by a dramatic rise in solar activity.

The new paper points to additional landmarks as it travels through a full solar cycle from terminator to terminator. These landmarks are clearer and more consistent than using sunspots as a guideline for cycle length. For example, “The maximum number of sunspots doesn’t quite match when the polar field reverses, but the polar field reversal occurs exactly one-fifth of the terminator-to-terminator cycle,” Leamon says.

At two-fifths of a cycle, dark regions called “polar coronal holes” re-form at the sun’s poles. At three-fifths of a cycle, the final X flare occurs, a class of very large and potentially dangerous solar flares. At four-fifths there are minimal sunspots, but this landmark is less consistent. And then the sun goes through another terminator, after which the solar activity quickly picks up again. Other phenomena, such as UV emissions, also align nicely with the fifths.

Symptoms and Causes

The team picked patterns from data collected daily by two ground observatories. The Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Penticton, Canada has been measuring solar radio flux daily since 1947, serving as a useful proxy for solar activity. The Wilcox Solar Observatory at Stanford University has collected daily measurements of magnetic fields on the sun’s surface since 1975.

Once the team noticed the changes that happen at exactly one-fifth of a cycle, they asked, “How many different solar things can we look at? And then we realized they all overlap on the same set of fifths,” Leamon says. Different parameters shift at different points of the cycle, but “everything is connected to these five landmarks.”

This new theory of a solar clock changes the focus from sunspots to shifts in the magnetic field. “It’s almost like symptoms and causes,” Leamon says. While sunspots are an important symptom, the magnetic field is the underlying cause of the solar cycle.

The longest threads

This shift in framework improves researchers’ ability to predict solar cycle events more accurately and ahead of time, giving people like satellite operators time to make preparations based on predicted solar activity. Once observatories detect an initial polar field reversal, the precise length of the first fifth of the cycle is determined. That means the timing of the other fifths (and their associated events) is a matter of multiplication.

The new framework also puts stricter limits on the period within the cycle when severe eruptions are expected, which is useful information for people on Earth. Rather than a gradual shift from minimum to maximum activity, the period from terminator to about three-fifths of a cycle appears to be the peak period for flare-ups, with a rapid decline thereafter until the next terminator. The current cycle started after a terminator in December 2021, and the new framework predicts that the last major eruptions will occur in mid-2027.

Leamon references a quote from physicist Richard Feynman to explain the value of a theory like this that explains many variables within a system: “Nature uses only the longest threads to weave her patterns, so that every little bit of her fabric reveals the organization of the entire tapestry,” Feynman said. Leamon and colleagues’ new theory is an example of one of these long threads – predicting many aspects of the solar cycle with a single, simple parameter, and making it easier for people to be ready for changes driven by the sun. .

