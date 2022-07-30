Newcastle’s shock £40million bid for Leicester’s James Maddison is rejected by the Foxes
- Newcastle United offer £40m for Leicester City star James Maddison
- The Foxes decline offer and are going to offer the midfielder a new contract
- The Magpies may return with a bigger offer to bring Maddison to St James’ Park
Newcastle United are reported to have offered £40million to secure the services of Leicester City star James Maddison.
The Foxes have turned down the offer and are instead offering the midfielder an improved contract to convince Maddison to stay with the club.
According to The Telegraph,,The Magpies submitted the offer on Friday, but the offer was immediately rejected and Newcastle are now debating whether to return with a higher offer.
