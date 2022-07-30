WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Newcastle’s shock £40million bid for Leicester’s James Maddison is rejected by the Foxes

Sports
By Merry

Newcastle ‘rejected an offer of 40 million for James Maddison’, with Brendan Rodgers seeing the midfielder as ‘integral’ in his plans…

  • Newcastle United offer £40m for Leicester City star James Maddison
  • The Foxes decline offer and are going to offer the midfielder a new contract
  • The Magpies may return with a bigger offer to bring Maddison to St James’ Park

By Ash Rose for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Newcastle United are reported to have offered £40million to secure the services of Leicester City star James Maddison.

The Foxes have turned down the offer and are instead offering the midfielder an improved contract to convince Maddison to stay with the club.

According to The Telegraph,,The Magpies submitted the offer on Friday, but the offer was immediately rejected and Newcastle are now debating whether to return with a higher offer.

More to follow….

James Maddison has been the subject of a £40m bid from Newcastle United this week

James Maddison has been the subject of a £40m bid from Newcastle United this week

Related Posts

Ronaldo Mulitalo soars high to score…

Merry

Transfer news LIVE: RB Leipzig…

Merry

Robert Lewandowski hits out at Bayern…

Merry
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jamie Carragher hopes Liverpool win…

Merry

Collingwood fans fume as Jack Ginnivan…

Merry

Chelsea stand firm despite Real Madrid…

Merry
1 of 3,964

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More