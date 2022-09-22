Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak forced to leave Sweden camp due to injury

Newcastle’s £60m record signing Alexander Isak has been forced out of Sweden’s national team camp due to injury.

The striker celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday but trained alone from his international teammates.

While Isak’s problem was not initially thought to be serious, Sweden boss Janne Andersson revealed on Thursday that he would miss their Nations League matches against Serbia and Slovenia.

Alexander Isak celebrated his 23rd birthday last week, but an injury has forced him out of the Sweden camp

The forward became Newcastle’s biggest transfer this summer when he joined from Real Sociedad for £60m

He said: ‘Of course it’s sad first of all for Alex, but also for us as a team. After speaking with both our medical team and Alex, it is the right decision for him to leave.’

The exact nature of the injury is not yet known, but Isak said: ‘It feels very sad to leave the team. I had longed to play in the blue and yellow jersey again. I wish the boys the best of luck on Saturday and Tuesday.’

Newcastle will now await Isak’s return to Tyneside before trying to establish the extent of the injury. The good news for Eddie Howe is that Callum Wilson will return from a hamstring layoff at Fulham a week on Saturday.

The news will worry Eddie Howe, whose side travel to Fulham on October 1

Isak has scored two goals from three games so far this term for Newcastle

However, there will be concerns that Isak could miss games so soon after arriving from Real Sociedad. He has scored two from three games so far, although Howe believes there is plenty more to come as his team-mates learn to play to his strengths.

Speaking after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, Howe said: ‘He’s learning, and not just how the team plays, but how his teammates around him play.

– Again there were flashes from him, but I don’t think we as a team did well enough to get him in the goal. We didn’t give him the ball early enough. He was a bit isolated.

But let’s look at the positive – he took his punishment brilliantly and he worked hard for the team. He has certainly contributed, but we know we can involve him a lot more than that.’