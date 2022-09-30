Newcastle’s new starlet Garang Kuol could feature for the club this season

As it stands, the 18-year-old star is unlikely to get a UK work permit at the moment

Newcastle would consider keeping Australian prodigy Garang Kuol with the club for the second half of this season if he were to shine at the World Cup.

The 18-year-old striker will join the Central Coast Mariners Magpies in January in a deal worth £300,000.

Kuol has yet to start a senior game – he has four goals from seven substitute appearances – and is unlikely to get a UK work permit at this point. Newcastle’s plan is to loan him to a European club in the new year.

However, if he were to perform well for the Socceroos at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, it would greatly increase his chances of getting the necessary paperwork to play in the Premier League.

Egypt-born Kuol, who is considered Australia’s top candidate, made his international debut against New Zealand last week and is expected to make their 26-man roster for Qatar. And Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is not ruling out keeping him at St James’ Park this season.

“I’d say right now the plan would probably be, and these things could change, to go on loan from January,” he said. ‘Where that is, I have no idea.

“We are working on several options, but if he is selected, his participation in the World Cup may change. It also contains many moving parts.’

Howe has seen striker Callum Wilson miss the last five games with a hamstring injury, while Alexander Isak, a club record £60million, is currently sidelined with a thigh problem. If such fitness concerns persisted in January, Kuol could work its way into Howe’s first-team thinking. The manager certainly likes what he has seen so far.

“He’s very sharp, agile, quick and a good finisher,” he said. “He has a lot of very positive ingredients. That will be nurtured and developed over the coming years to get him up to the right level for the Premier League.

“I met him in person for the first time yesterday and it was a really good conversation – a very confident and reliable guy with a high motivation, you can see that internally. He had offers, different options. Playing well against Barcelona (in an All-Stars match) certainly increased his status and the potential people who wanted to recruit him.

“Luckily we were able to win the race to capture him and we are very happy to do so. I’m very excited. He is a young player with huge potential. It’s a show from myself and the club about where we want to go when we bring in young players and try to develop them in our system so that they can become Premier League players in the future. He’s had a dramatic turnout and he’s in a position that everyone’s excited about.”