Newcastle ‘want to sign’ Leicester star Harvey Barnes but could be put off by asking price

Newcastle are targeting Harvey Barnes of Leicester City, but the Foxes have put a whopping £50m price tag on the winger’s head.

According to The sun, the Magpies value the English man at £25million, but Leicester won’t budge on their valuation of the 24-year-old.

Barnes suffered a ravaged season with injuries last year and there were doubts about his future under boss Brendan Rodgers.

Eddie Howe has made a quick, wide striker a priority for his team at Newcastle and is working on a transfer for both Barnes and Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies have reportedly approached Everton with a £35m bid for the England Under-21 star, and Gordon’s camp are keen to make the move happen if they can agree on a fee for the young star.

Newcastle has also been linked with Leeds’ Jack Harrison as a possible alternative and is said to be a cheaper option.

Newcastle have so far recruited Nick Pope from Burnley this summer, finalized the signing of Lille’s Sven Botman and finalized Matt Targett’s lease from Aston Villa.

Despite the enormous wealth the club now has to play with, the Toon try to spend modestly and only pay fees that they think are worth to the players.

Leicester, meanwhile, have yet to add to their team in the window. They remain interested in Monaco winger Sofiane Diop, but the Frenchman could prove more expensive than the club is willing to pay.