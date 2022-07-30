Newcastle to turn attention to Harvey Barnes after missing out Foxes team-mate James Maddison

NEWCASTLE has filed for Harvey Barnes after an offer for his Leicester team-mate James Maddison was also rejected.

The Magpies, whose bid of around £35million was knocked back, are targeting a winger and a forward and have Barnes high on their list. Like Maddison, the Foxes value their homegrown star at around £60 million and the 24-year-old is believed to be happy at the club, having signed a new four-year deal last summer.

Leicester must sell to provide transfer money to boss Brendan Rodgers, while their next bills are likely to show a significant loss.

Eddie Howe would like to add a winger and a striker to his team before the end of the period

In addition to Newcastle’s interest in Barnes and Maddison, defender Wesley Fofana is admired by Chelsea.

Both Barnes’ last two seasons have been interrupted by injury, but he has still produced impressive numbers.

He scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in the last campaign, after finishing the 2020-21 season with 13 goals and four assists. He was capped by England once.

If Maddison is still a Leicester player at the end of this period, he is likely to be offered a new deal after signing his last contract in 2020.

The 25-year-old playmaker has two years left on his current deal, worth around £100,000 a week.

Though largely ignored by England boss Gareth Southgate, Maddison has proven himself to be one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders, finishing last season with 18 goals and 12 assists.

Rodgers said earlier this month that Maddison was in the shape of his life during the prep.