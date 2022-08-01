Newcastle to continue talks over James Maddison but will not pay Leicester’s £60m asking price

Newcastle are keen to remain in talks with Leicester over a deal for James Maddison after a structured £35million bid was rejected last week.

We understand that the Magpies will continue to negotiate in the coming days and hope that a compromise on price can be reached.

They won’t come close to the £60m asking price floated this weekend and sources say a deal for the 25-year-old will likely be difficult to complete.

Newcastle, however, have received some encouragement that Maddison would like to move and have not given up on the midfielder.

They are aware of Brendan Rodgers’ comments on Sunday, when the Leicester boss said: “He is still a real player here. Of course the players are wanted because they are talents.

“You see his performance, you see how happy he is and he is not a player we want to sell. It’s not up to me to value the players, it’s not my side, but that can just cover three quarters of his left leg, that prize. He’s a top player.’

Newcastle are on a tight budget this summer due to spending rules and any deal for Maddison should be structured with the promise of future payments and add-ons.

They are also interested in Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet but are reluctant to pay his full £17.5m release clause in one fee.

Eddie Howe is an admirer of both Maddison and Cornet, although the former seems to be the priority for now.