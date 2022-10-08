Newcastle thrash Brentford as Toney’s return ends in misery despite moment of revenge

Ivan Toney may have had a little slice of personal revenge, but the Brentford star’s return to Newcastle ended in a 5-1 thrashing.

While Bees’ talisman converted another penalty, it wasn’t nearly enough as his side leaked five goals.

Getty Unsurprisingly, Toney didn’t make a mistake against his former side from the spot

After Brentford’s win over Leeds in September, Frank said: “I’ve often said he is the best penalty taker in the world and hopefully I won’t get bored [of] say it.”

Unfazed by a lengthy VAR check, the Bees man scored his side’s first goal of the afternoon against the club that had given him a scorching time earlier in his career.

But unfortunately for Toney, despite proving a point for his former club, it wasn’t exactly the happy return he had envisioned.

By the time he scored his penalty, the home side were already leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes.

Although Toney then halved the deficit, Newcastle was not done with that.

Guimaraes was the star of the show and struck again and went to the audience to enjoy the praise.

revealed FA to investigate dispute between Arsenal and Liverpool as managers talk to referee

update Casillas Claims Twitter Account Hacked After Post Apparently Revealed He Was Gay

MATCH DAY Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins match with 700th goal in his career

RESPONSE Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool LIVE: Saka gives Gunners 14 points ahead of Reds

CHEEKY ‘Can’t deal with big players’ – Aubameyang lashes out at Arteta in historic video

EXPLAINED Why is Everton vs Manchester United played at 7pm on Sunday?







Getty Bruno was in the double for Newcastle

Miguel Almiron and Bees quickly netted Ethan Pinnock’s own goal at 5-1 for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle’s win lifts them up to 5th place on a day when the home fans have celebrated a year since their takeover, while Brentford is in 12th place.