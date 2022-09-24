Newcastle target Joao Pedro commits his long-term future to Watford by agreeing a new contract

Newcastle target Joao Pedro has committed his future to Championship side Watford by agreeing a new contract until the summer of 2028.

The 20-year-old was linked with several Premier League clubs over the summer, including the Magpies – but he has now signed a new deal ending speculation of a potential January exit.

The Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 83 games since arriving at Vicarage Road in January 2020, having initially agreed to sign from Fluminense as a youth player more than a year earlier.

Newcastle target Joao Pedro has committed his future to Watford by agreeing a new contract

The Brazilian has scored 15 goals in 83 appearances since arriving at Vicarage Road in January 2020

Pedro has scored twice and picked up a further two assists in nine Championship games so far this campaign as the Hornets currently sit 10th in the league table.

Only Newcastle were interested in signing the youngster, with Everton also keeping an eye on him throughout the summer.

The Toffees even made an inquiry for Pedro in a deal worth £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Pedro has scored twice and picked up two more assists in nine appearances this season

However, Pedro dismissed rumors of a potential exit on transfer deadline day by taking to social media to insist his future remains at Vicarage Road.

On Instagram he wrote: ‘I am very happy here. I love being at Watford and I want to do more with them.

‘I spoke to the board yesterday and I am fully committed to the club and looking forward to a successful season. Let’s go Hornets.’

Watford already sold striker Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest in the summer – which is why it is important that they keep hold of Pedro.

The Hornets are determined to win promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated last season.

Holding on to key figures like Pedro will play a big part in Rob Edwards’ side mission to get back to the top.