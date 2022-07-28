Newcastle ‘take out £140m loan’ to help fund Eddie Howe’s summer transfer business

Newcastle United have reportedly taken out a £140m loan to help fund Eddie Howe’s transfer war chest this summer as he is keen to add a new striker.

The Saudi Magpies have reserves of £492 billion, making them the richest owners in world football, but they have been limited in their transfer activities so far.

However, Financial Fair Play rules have limited the amount owners can pump directly for transfers and they also have to wait until next season to secure lucrative sponsorship deals with Saudi companies.

The Magpies, which are owned by Saudi Arabia, have reserves of £492 billion, making them the wealthiest owners

However, Newcastle has taken out a £140m loan to help fund Eddie Howe’s business

The Tynesiders are said to have opened a credit facility with HSBC to prepay the cash due from next season, according to The sun.

The Saudis, who own 80 percent of the club, can use the Premier League income and ticket sales to secure the loan.

The same report suggests Newcastle received £119 million in broadcast revenue for the 2020-21 season, while St James’ Park brought in £25 million in matchday revenue for the 2018-19 campaign, the latter unaffected by Covid where figures are available.

Newcastle received £119 million in broadcasting revenue and £25 matchday earnings last season

This means they can borrow more than £140m from HSBC, in an agreement increasingly used by Prem clubs, which will be a major boost to boss Howe in his quest to have a striker and a striker before the end of the period. winger to his squad .

Newcastle’s new ownership group have spent nearly £150m on players since buying Mike Ashley out last October and have also renovated the training ground and upgraded parts of St James’ Park.

They have made three summer purchases and have taken over Matt Targett from Aston Villa for £15m following his loan spell, Nick Pope and Sven Botman have also been signed to £10 million and £35 million respectively.

Newcastle’s new ownership group has spent nearly £150m on players including Nick Pope

The Magpies also remain linked with a number of high profile stars, including wanton Chelsea striker Timo Werner, while the boss continues to focus on having a new striker to help them continue this season.

Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and Leeds’ Jack Harrison have also been targeted by the northeastern club this summer.

Callum Wilson scored eight goals in the Premier League last season but there was little firepower elsewhere in the attack, with Chris Wood netting just two goals from his 17 appearances in January.

That’s why a striker has become the top priority in the transfer window for Newcastle this summer.