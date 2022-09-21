Highly-rated Newcastle teenager Elliot Anderson has agreed a new long-term contract with the North East club.

The 19-year-old has made three Premier League appearances this term after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two.

Born and raised in North Tyneside, he has been in Newcastle’s academy since the age of eight and made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Arsenal last year.

Anderson, who is capped for both England and Scotland at international level, has been tipped for stardom and compared to some of the game’s best players.

Joey Barton, who coached Anderson at Bristol Rovers, mentioned him in the same breath as the late Diego Maradona after the attacking midfielder scored the winning goal against Colchester in March.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Bill Shankly tapes today,” Barton said. ‘He talked a lot about a 19-year-old Diego Maradona and how he slows down in the penalty area, just like Elliot Anderson does. (He is) such a talent.’

At around the same time, former Newcastle super scout Graham Carr said Sports mail that Anderson shares similarities with Magpies legends Peter Beardsley and Paul Gascoigne.

“They’re going to spend millions on new players and a lot of academy cuts are going to get lost in the system now – but not this kid,” Carr said. ‘You can go out and sign as many young players as you want, you want to do well to be better than Elliot Anderson.

‘He’s classic. He receives the ball like Peter Beardsley. He kills it and moves it all in one move. It’s a gift. He stood out like a sore thumb on Saturday, miles above everyone else. He looks out of place. I got in the car afterwards and started calling people to talk about him.

– He is the best young player I have seen in a long time. Newcastle haven’t produced anyone like him in terms of his technical gifts, probably dating back to Gazza.’

Sports mail revealed in March that England are preparing to make an approach for Anderson, who is currently registered with Scotland.

The teenager has represented Scotland – where his father is from – from Under-16 to Under-21 level, but has also featured in a friendly for England Under-19s.

When he signed his new contract at St. James’ Park, Anderson said: ‘I’m really happy. I love playing for Newcastle United and committing my future to the club is something I have really wanted to do.

Anderson starred on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two in the second half of last season

‘It was my aim coming back to pre-season to work hard and get the opportunity to stay on. I’ve really enjoyed being in the first team squad so hopefully I can keep improving and contributing to the team.’

Eddie Howe added: ‘We are all delighted with Elliot’s development. He is a natural talent, but he also has an excellent work ethic and is always willing to learn.

‘I know our supporters will be particularly pleased to see another local boy come through from the academy to the first team. Elliot has earned that chance and he has set a great example for our young players.

“He is just at the start of his journey at this level, but he has a very exciting future ahead of him and we are delighted that his journey will continue here.”