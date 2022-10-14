Newcastle ready to gatecrash Premier League big six and rival Man City and Liverpool

Dan Ashworth believes Newcastle have laid the foundation for continued success and have declared they are ready to beat the Premier League ‘Big Six’.

The Magpies are the richest football club in the world after their £30 million acquisition last year from the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Getty Newcastle director of football Dan Ashworth has outlined his plans for the club

Getty Ashworth had stated his aim is to beat the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’

After it looked like they would be relegated in January, Newcastle finished the 2021/22 season in 11th place and impressed this season.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently sixth in the standings, having only been beaten once in their first nine Premier League games.

And Newcastle football director Ashworth, who moved to St James’ Park from Brighton in May, has outlined his plans for the future.

Speaking with the Daily Telegramhe said: “There is no timetable for us, but ambitiously the club wants to compete for trophies and at the top of the Premier League.

“However, there are many good clubs. You have the top six who have built revenue streams, established European money, established 25-man squads… who have invested in their club for a number of years at different levels than we do.

“We have no God-given right to go within one or two transfer windows ‘bang, we’d have to compete with the top four.’

“One of the limitations we have is working within FFP. We can’t buy every player we want and pay them what we want, we have to be creative.

“I don’t think there is a ceiling… but the size and potential of this club is huge.”

Before adding: “There are many steps to be taken, but the club’s support network and potential is huge. I would like to think that we will win a trophy for the next six years.”

Arsenal legend Ray Parlor believes the sky is the limit for the Toon outfit, insisting they have the finances to rival Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City in the coming years.

The former Gunners midfielder told the talkSPORT Breakfast: “I think Newcastle are now a very attractive club to get sponsors.

🤝 “Newcastle would be attractive to sponsors! It would bring them more income.” 💰 “That would bring them more money for players! It’s going to be like Man City.” 🔥 “There’s a real buzz out there!” Ray Parlor thinks #NUFC are becoming more attractive for sponsor deals ⚫ pic.twitter.com/LPvDe128ez — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 14, 2022

“Arsenal has a lot of sponsors, Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United… now Newcastle will be a pretty attractive club for someone to sponsor.

“You all have different partners and that suddenly gives them a little bit more revenue, which maybe gives them more of a chance to buy some players or keep your best players.

“I’m amazed at that, it’s a work in progress for Newcastle, I think it’s going to be a bit like Manchester City, it won’t happen overnight, which it hasn’t.

“But they’re in the league really nicely, a great result last week (5-1 win against Brentford), I think there’s a real buzz in the city now.

“I’m sure everyone is looking forward to what Newcastle will do in a few years.”