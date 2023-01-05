Newcastle prodigy Garang Kuol visits Hearts ahead of the proposed loan move

Hearts will have to fend off interest from Championship clubs to bring in Kuol

Kuol has three Australian stars who also play for the Scottish club

The Socceroos starlet joined Newcastle this month but will be gone for a while

Socceroos prodigy Garang Kuol paid a visit to the Hearts training base on Thursday as the Scottish Premiership side made their pitch to sign the 18-year-old on loan this month.

Kuol has attracted huge interest from clubs in England and Scotland after joining Newcastle United from Central Coast Mariners on a permanent contract, with the Magpies keen for their starlet to gain much-needed experience at senior level.

STV reports that Hearts sporting director Joe Savage met with Kuol and his representatives on Thursday, who were given a tour of the club’s training facilities in Oriam as the first team prepared for Saturday’s game against St Mirren.

Newcastle prodigy Garang Kuol visited the Hearts training ground ahead of a proposed move

Hearts – who have fellow Aussies Kye Rowles, Cam Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson on their books – would reportedly be happy to loan the electric teen’s services from Newcastle.

Kuol also played alongside World Cup star Rowles in the A-League with Central Coast Mariners.

If he joins Hearts on loan, the 18-year-old could also face Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic. Kuol added fuel to the latest rumor by posting an image of Edinburgh on Thursday.

Given that Newcastle are third in the Premier League and have only lost once all season, the prodigy is unlikely to break into Eddie Howe’s first team in the coming months.

The 18-year-old is temporarily loaned out to further develop his career

Kuol informed his fans on Thursday that he was in Edinburgh, sparking rumors he could play in Scotland

The fact that Kuol has secured a work permit in the UK after impressing at the World Cup could see him staying in England – with Championship outfit Reading also said to be circling on purpose.

While Kuol saw his new team play Arsenal at London’s Emirates Stadium this week, it is believed Howe wants the striker or winger to play elsewhere in the first team before calling St James’ Park home.

“I think he should start playing for the development of the player,” Howe said recently.

“I would prefer that to be at a very good level, with a good club and a good coach.

“That’s not a decision that has been made at the moment, so we’ll have to assess all our options.”

Football sensation Garang Kuol signed with EPL giants Newcastle in September last year

Garang Kuol, 18, agreed with Newcastle United on a multi-year deal for a transfer fee worth $525,000

Mariners coach Nick Montgomery – who played in the Premier League with Sheffield United at the height of his career – is confident the youngster will shine in Europe.

“He (Kuol) is still a boy – he started three games for us and it will be a shock to him physically and pressure-wise when he gets there,” Montgomery told FTBL.

“Hopefully they (Newcastle) find a club that suits him – I’m sure they will. He just needs to keep playing now and get a lot of football under his belt.

“Time will tell for Garang – he has all the potential and now it’s ultimately up to him what happens next. He’s at a great club and that’s vital to his development.’

Kuol played his youth soccer for the Goulburn Valley Suns in Victoria before being snapped up by the Mariners Academy in January 2021.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold called Kuol a ‘bolter’ for his 26-man squad in the Middle East, and the electric youngster saw a last-minute shot saved against Argentina that would have sent the round of 16 game into extra time sent.

Lionel Messi and his teammates went on to hoist the World Cup trophy weeks later.