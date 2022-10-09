Newcastle poke fun at talkSPORT host Jordan as takeover banner remembers famous quote

Newcastle fans unfolded a giant banner celebrating a year since their £305m acquisition, including a dig at talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan.

The Magpies’ 5-1 win over Brentford showed they are in a very different place from October 7, 2021, revived on and off the pitch after Mike Ashley’s departure.

Getty talkSPORT prominently on the display

@andrewreay4 The giant banner was aimed at some huge digs

The consortium led by Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund finally completed their acquisition as a long-running saga came to an end with overjoyed fans.

Not everyone saw the deal coming, however, with talkSPORT host and former Crystal Palace owner Jordan famously ruling out the takeover.

And his now infamous quote has graced the giant banner celebrating the acquisition’s one-year anniversary.

It read: “TALKSPORT: NUFC TAKEOVER ‘DEADER THAN A DEATH THING From Dead LAND’.”

Jordan has since admitted he was “completely wrong” after he theorized that a streaming dispute with Qatar network beIN SPORTS could not be resolved.

But soon it was, and a year later, Newcastle fans could definitely see the funny side.

@toonpolls It sure was a big party

Getty And Staveley got her credit

Prior to the anniversary year, Jordan had to giggle when co-host Jim White expressed his thoughts.

Saying there is “no cat in hell” the deal would go through, Jordan instead jokingly said his comments were just a call to action, which paid off.

“You have to see it for what it is. I put a CTA there, a call to action,” he said.

“And it sparked a reaction I could never have imagined, the Saudis agreeing to pirate their broadcasters and falling for their swords.

talking sport Jordan has taken credit for Newcastle takeover after his comments backfired

“They admitted they copied beIN SPORTS and the deal was done. I take the credit for that!

“I take credit for issuing a strong statement saying ‘it’s more deadly than a dead thing from dead land’, which was my credibility at the time!

“Finally about an hour later I got an email from someone quite influential saying that the Saudis have addressed the piracy issue between BeIN and the Saudi broadcaster, which will lead to a possible situation with the Premier League.

“I remember saying to Luke: [the producer] as I walked out the door, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to find myself in a nasty position’.

“You have to see the psychological effect of an important call to action, calling out people, because people are upping their games.”