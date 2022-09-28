Newcastle ‘paying out £100,000 per WEEK to players no longer at the club’

Newcastle pays more than £100,000 a week to players who are no longer with the club, according to a report.

Players such as Isaac Hayden and Dwight Gayle all left the Magpies on loan in the summer when the club were unable to move them permanently and wanted to shorten the squad.

But according to The Telegraphthe club still pays a large amount of wages to several players who loaned the club during the summer transfer window.

All players temporarily away from the club were brought in by Newcastle’s previous owners before a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took over last October.

Manager Eddie Howe made it clear that several of those players were no longer part of his plans, and the club acted quickly to shift the deadwood.

Gayle is one of the players still paid by Newcastle, with the Stoke City mercenary earning £60,000 a week, of which Newcastle pays £40,000.

It is believed that Newcastle pay almost all of Jeff Hendrick’s wages of £50,000 a week while on loan in Reading, and £30,000 of Hayden’s wages of £50,000 a week in Norwich City.

The Magpies are also thought to pay two-thirds of Federico Fernandez’s wages while at Elche, and the same with Ciaran Clark while at Sheffield United.

It is believed Newcastle made the decision to support their financial fair play status and to try to get the moves through quickly.

They would have been overtaken by previous owner Mike Ashley’s decision to hand out long contracts, especially when the club was promoted in 2016.

Newcastle signed nine players in the summer transfer window for a combined £200 million.