Newcastle NRLW coach defends Indigenous star Caitlin Moran who called Queen Elizabeth a ‘dumb dog’

Newcastle’s NRLW coach has rushed to defend native star Caitlin Moran in the wake of her shameful social media post about Queen Elizabeth’s death, in which she called the late Monarch a ‘stupid dog’.

The All Star native, who has also represented Australia and NSW, sent shockwaves through the footy world following her deplorable social media post on the day of the Queen’s death.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Moran wrote: “Good day today, Uncle Luke (Country Singer Luke Coombs) is announcing his tour and this stupid dog (Queen Elizabeth) is dying. Happy damn Friday.”

NRLW star Caitlin Moran under fire for ‘reproachable’ social media post about the queen on the day of her death

Even after it went viral, the message remained for nearly nine hours — which seemed to show the NRLW star’s lack of remorse.

The comments, regardless of background or belief, were widely condemned, given the highly sensitive nature of the day; and they especially drew the ire of shock jock Ray Hadley.

“It’s possibly the most reprehensible thing I’ve ever seen related to rugby league,” he said on his 2GB show.

“If she plays tomorrow (for the Knights against the Roosters), it will be a shame of monumental proportions.”

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully Friday morning (AEST) after more than 70 years serving the Commonwealth with great distinction and grace

Caitlin Moran trains as part of the Jillaroos squad during the 2017 World Cup

But she did play.

The NRL announced that their Integrity Unit would investigate the comments, but in the meantime Moran was able to play for Newcastle in their heartbreaking 18-16 loss to the Roosters.

She even provided a spectacular assist to get her side back into the game, but fans were unimpressed by the controversial decision to let her play.

Letting Caitlin Moran play after her disgusting post about the passing of Queen Elizabeth is unforgivable. The Knights are f***ed,” one fan wrote, while another described the decision to let her play as a “true f***ing shame.”

Many cited the double standard; with one pointing out Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was given a one-game suspension and a $25,000 fine for calling Panthers player Jaeman Salmon a “weak dog” during a post-game press conference.

Caitlin Moran is a nasty and ignorant screamer. She has been banned from playing for six months because she has discredited the NRLW and angered many sponsors. We don’t need her type of person to play. I prefer to pay attention to Tiana Penitani and Jessica Sergis at all times — Stephen J. Morris (@moscowsaigon) September 10, 2022

Caitlin Moran’s play just shows why the NRLW lacks integrity and why it WILL fail. It has nothing to do with whether you agree with her or not, you just can’t have two standards. It seems that the NRLW has no standards. The NRLW is already failing as an entity. — Whoosh (@Whoosh1a) September 11, 2022

@RadioTABAus Caitlin Moran of the NRLW Social Media Comments

Pretty sure Ricky Stuart was impeached for saying ‘dog act’ and this young lady is posting on her social media that virile about the Queen’s passing, bad form by an Australian rep. — Chook Pen (aka moot button)🐓🐓🐓🐓 (@cheerscobberta) September 11, 2022

Native NRLW star Caitlin Moran faces the NRL Integrity Unit this week

That didn’t seem to worry Newcastle coach Ronald Griffiths, who is also a native, who flew to defend his star halfback in the wake of her comments and media attention.

“I wasn’t worried,” said the proud Gommeroi man.

‘The relationship between indigenous peoples and the monarchy is complicated. If Caitlin has done something, it will be investigated by the Integrity Unit and we will work our way through the process.”

“We talk a little bit of negativity with Caitlin, but if we look at where she comes from, she won us the World Cup in 2017 and she does her knee the following year and has probably been out in the wild ever since.

“We have to watch and celebrate those kinds of things. We believe she has gone from strength to strength,” Griffiths said.

Hadley doubled down on his criticism on Monday morning, saying he was floored that the Knights were not taking action against their star and wanting to focus on celebrating her.

“It is absolutely mind-numbing that the club has done nothing,” he said on 2GB.

“Newcastle goes on like a packed ass on the football field and now I’m beginning to understand why…. The standard they accept is the standard they live by.”

While many in Australia praised the Queen for her devoted service to Australia and the rest of the Commonwealth, some Indigenous figures were not so kind in describing her legacy.

Sandy O’Sullivan, of the Department of Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, posted a Twitter thread saying it’s “outrageous” to expect Aboriginal people to respond respectfully to the news.

Sandy O’Sullivan of the Department of Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University in Sydney posted a Twitter thread (above) Friday morning saying it is “outrageous” that Aboriginal people will respond respectfully to the news.

Aboriginal Tent Embassy Ambassador Gwenda Stanley went one step further and said it should be a happy time, not a sad time.

“It is certainly something (the death of the queen) to make many colonies around the world happy. Although she has had many visits to Australia, there is still the injustice of the genocides she goes to her grave with,” Stanley told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Counterparts, the AFLW, were also making waves in the footy world; with the league deciding not to pay their respects to the queen with a minute of silence as it was a native round.

The league held a minute of silence before the opening game of the round before dropping their stakes and suspending practice for the remaining eight games.

The AFLW decided not to observe a minute of silence for the Queen before their round on the weekend (apart from the opening match) because it was an Indigenous round. Pictured are native dancers prior to the Crows vs Kangaroos game

It was a decision that disturbed many, even in the Indigenous community, with Elder Ian Hunter saying it was a decision to appease the minds of a few.

“It’s totally disrespectful to our country which is part of the British colony, disrespectful I would say that,” he told the Herald sun.

“The problem was there was probably one or two individuals who said, ‘I don’t think we should do that because it’s an indigenous round.'”

For now, Moran will have to face the NRL Integrity Unit on Wednesday, and whether she will be sanctioned for the post or not; it will be the talk of the footy world.