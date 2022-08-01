Newcastle make club-record offer for Leicester midfielder James Maddison

Newcastle have made an improved club-record offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison in the hopes a deal can be reached this week.

Sources say the second bid is over £40m after a £35m structured package was rejected last week.

However, it is still well below Leicester’s £60m asking price and a compromise would have to be reached for the deal to go through. The Magpies have been encouraged that the 25-year-old is interested in a move to Tyneside.

We also understand that Leicester has expressed interest in Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, with Foxes stopper Kasper Schmeichel set to join Nice.

Newcastle are on a budget this summer due to FFP restrictions and any deal for Maddison should be structured with the promise of future payments and add-ons. It may include another player swap.

They are also interested in Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet but are reluctant to pay his full £17.5m release clause in one fee. Eddie Howe is an admirer of both Maddison and Cornet, although the former is the priority for now.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was far from unequivocal when asked yesterday whether Maddison was not for sale.

“Within the club there is a financial situation that is not ideal for doing business,” he said. “It doesn’t mean we will be exploited. You don’t want to lose your best players and then be unable to bring in any. That doesn’t accumulate.

“With James, he looks his best in my time here, in confidence and physique. A player with that talent will also be interested. He is a pleasure to work with. It’s really crucial to us and I definitely wouldn’t want to sell it.”