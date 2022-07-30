Newcastle make approach for Burnley star Maxwel Cornet with Eddie Howe keen to add winger to squad

Newcastle have asked Burnley about winger Maxwel Cornet, but a compromise on price will have to be reached if a deal is to be struck.

Sportsmail understands that the Magpies love the 25-year-old and are currently investigating whether anything is going on after a structured £35m bid for Leicester’s James Maddison was rejected.

However, they would rather not pay the full amount of Cornet’s £17.5 million release clause in one go. It is thought Burnley would accept closer to £25 million over a longer period of time.

Newcastle have made an approach for Burnley’s Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to add a winger and a striker to his roster in this window

However, Newcastle is limited by financial spending rules and sources say a deal for Cornet is at stake.

The Ivory Coast international only joined the Clarets for £13million from Lyon last summer. He was their top scorer with nine goals, but was unable to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle are looking for a winger and striker and head coach Eddie Howe is an admirer of Cornet, who was left out of the Burnley roster for Friday night’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield in their Championship opener.

Leicester’s Maddison is also on their radar. Sources have confirmed Newcastle are like the 25-year-old, but say it will likely prove a difficult deal to complete.

Leicester star James Maddison has been the subject of a £40million bid from Newcastle

When asked on Friday whether he would bring in an attacking player for next weekend, Howe said: “Never say never, but as the days go by, it seems more and more unlikely. We are desperate to try and improve the group with the right player.

“I probably wouldn’t have hoped to be in that situation (no offensive signing), but that’s the transfer window. The important thing is that we get the right players, not the speed at which we get those players.

“There is a slight frustration, but not directed at anyone on our side, in the form of a frustration that we haven’t done business. There is an understanding of the window and the mechanics of what goes into making wire transfers.

“There’s frustration because you want to build your team and you want to get the close-knit nature of that team up and running quickly.”