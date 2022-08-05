Newcastle Knights racism row: Staffer ‘told Indigenous footballer to stop playing like a blackfella’

Newcastle’s disastrous season has only gotten worse as a staff member is reported to have used a shocking racist utterance when talking to an Indigenous player.

The employee, who works with the club’s lower ranks rather than the NRL side, is accused of telling the footballer: ‘Stop playing like a blackfella and get back to structure,’ a report in the statement said. Newcastle Herald.

An investigation is underway after a player filed a complaint, the Knights have confirmed.

The allegations are the latest blow in a horror season for the Knights (pictured during their loss to the Bulldogs last Sunday)

Riddersprop David Klemmer (with ball) has been given a suspended fine after it was feared he was about to be fired by the club for abusing a coach

The alleged comment refers to a racist belief that Indigenous players prefer to play football casually rather than following instructions from coaches and sticking to the game plan.

Newcastle’s latest blow comes on the heels of star striker David Klemmer who was given a suspended fine after he was about to be sacked for abusing a coach and refusing to leave the pitch.

The giant gag was hit with a show cause announcement and stopped training after the incident in last Sunday’s loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs in which he reportedly called trainer Hayden Knowles a “c***” and told him “the f **k on’.

Klemmer’s treatment sparked speculation that the team was trying to force him to get his high salary off the books so they could recruit new players in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of their bleak 2022 season.

To make matters worse, Adam O’Brien reportedly nearly lost the support of his players, with the under attack coach reportedly hitting them with an extraordinary outburst in the dressing room after a recent defeat.

Coach Adam O’Brien reportedly hit his players with a devastating blow after a recent loss as pressure mounts on him during a season to forget

He is said to have said to them, ‘I know what you say about me. I’m going nowhere.’

With the squad winning just five games this season, the coach was in damage control mode following Sunday’s loss to the Bulldogs when he made a bizarre statement in the post-game press conference.

“Before I got this job here, I was involved in four major finals,” he said.

“I know how those teams have prepared. I know the systems they used defensively. You don’t unlearn that knowledge.’