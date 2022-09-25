Newcastle Knights NRLW side through to grand final after upset win over St George Dragons

Boyle has followed up his Dally M season in 2021 and captained the Knights to a final

Recruits Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton both scored in the dominant win

Newcastle are in their first NRLW grand final after finishing wooden spoons last year

Newcastle star recruits Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton have resurrected the Knights to NRLW success – leading the former wooden spoons to a maiden final with a dominant win over the Dragons.

Fullback Tamika Upton scored twice while skipper Millie Boyle produced a spectacular solo try in the 30-6 rout to be the first team in the NRLW premiership.

The former Brisbane pair starred on their old turf at Suncorp Stadium in the first of Sunday’s double headers as three-time champions Brisbane were absent from the semi-final in a competition shake-up.

Newcastle, who were 0-5 last season, will play the winner of the Sydney Roosters and Parramatta in next Sunday’s decider.

The Dragons, who had lost 30-8 to the Knights a week ago, had got back into the game when star fullback Emma Tonegato crossed in the right corner.

But a knock-on was spotted on review and a 12-10 score was suddenly 18-6 at the break when Knights five-eighth Kirra Dibb fired over from dummy-half.

The Dragons dominated the territory in the second half, but the Knights’ defense held firm.

Upton broke through for another try to seal the result before Kiana Takairangi’s try was the icing on the cake.

Dragons winger Teagan Berry kept his side close early, picking up an interception from Upton’s return kick to score against the run of play.

Tonegato’s no try followed, her side unable to score another point as the Knights made an early grand final statement in Brisbane.

Boyle starred in the 2021 NRLW season, awarded the Dally M gong, where she averaged 198 running meters per game. match.

The 24-year-old brushed aside Dragons gun Keeley Davis in her stunning try, showing the footwork and strength to score.

In 2021, the Knights lost all of their regular season games, falling to a 40–4 defeat against the Dragons in round four.