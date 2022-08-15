WhatsNew2Day
Newcastle Knights NRL star Kalyn Ponga and teammate kicked out of same toilet cubicle by security

Australia
Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga and his teammate are thrown from the same toilet room by a guard – as the club launch an investigation

  • Images show how Ponga and Kurt Mann are kicked out of a toilet cubicle
  • It is unclear why the couple were in the same cubicle together
  • Ponga’s dad said he was just sick after a few drinks and his buddy helped him

Footage has surfaced of NRL superstar Kalyn Ponga and his Newcastle teammate Kurt Mann being kicked out of the same cubicle by guards.

It’s unclear why the 24-year-old, who signed a $5 million contract with the club for a staggering five years in April, was pigeonholed with Mann.

The Knights are now aware of the footage and have confirmed to News Corp that they would “seek an explanation.”

Ponga’s father Andre said his son needed help from Mann when he became ill while drinking.

He made an exciting house purchase on Saturday and celebrated it with some drinking friends. Sick in the toilet and his buddy went in to help him,” Andre Ponga told the Daily Telegram.

More to come…

Footage has surfaced of Knights star Kalyn Ponga kicked out of a toilet cubicle in a pub

