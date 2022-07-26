Newcastle ‘interested in entering the chase for Chelsea striker Timo Werner’ 

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in rescuing Timo Werner from his nightmare at Chelsea.

Werner joined the Blues from RB Leipzig two years ago for £53 million but has struggled to establish himself in the Blues attack ever since, first under Frank Lampard and now under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel even bought Romeo Lukaku for £98 million last year after losing confidence in the Germany international as his number 1 striker, but despite the Belgian also flopping and returning to Inter Milan on loan since then, Werner remains out of favor on Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner has struggled to settle in during his two years at Chelsea and could be on the move

Now according to German publication pictureNewcastle are considering a chance to offer the 26-year-old a second chance in the Premier League, who are also interested in his former club.

Now that Raheem Sterling has moved over from Manchester City, Werner’s future remains even more doubtful and he admitted he could be ‘happy everywhere’.

“It’s hard to say,” he said last week when asked if air talks were needed.

“First of all, the most important thing is that I’m happy. I’m happy when I play and score goals. That’s the fact. I must take care of that and the other things will come.’

The Blues have brought in Raheem Sterling (left) to bolster their attack this summer

When asked if he could find that happiness at Chelsea, he replied sharply: ‘I could be happy anywhere.’ Big things were expected from Werner, who has 53 caps for his native Germany.

His comments drew criticism from boss Tuchel, who suggested that Werner should be content to play for the Blues.

“I’m surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy with a contract with Chelsea football club. I would be one of the happiest people in the world,” he said on Wednesday after Chelsea’s penalty shootout defeat to Charlotte.

“He has to get his playing time. He must show quality, take your place and defend your place.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will be happy to bolster his own side’s attack this summer

“I would be one of the happiest people in the world with a Chelsea contract. If he said this, I don’t understand.’

But Blues’ potential loss could be a huge gain for Newcastle, with manager Eddie Howe looking to improve his attack for next season.

Callum Wilson scored eight goals in the Premier League last season but there was little firepower elsewhere in the attack, with Chris Wood netting just two goals from his 17 appearances in January.

An advantage for Howe in signing Werner would be the Germany international’s versatility on offense, allowing him to play across a front three forward line.